Minister’s statement on Pride 2024 in K-12 education

CANADA, June 2 - Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care has released the following statement in celebration of Pride 2024 and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in B.C.’s education system:

“June is Pride month – a time to honour and celebrate the achievements, contributions and resilience of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. This month reminds us of the importance of diversity, inclusion and equality, as we join in solidarity with those still fighting for equal rights. It is an opportunity for everyone in K-12 throughout B.C. to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring all students, staff and families feel welcome, safe and included.

“While we celebrate the hard-won victories of the Pride movement, we must also oppose the ongoing discrimination, intimidation and harassment experienced by 2SLGBTQIA+ people. We recognize that over the past year many have faced difficult situations against rising hate, homophobia and transphobia.

“Students and staff deserve to learn and work in safe environments without disruption or intimidation, and the well-being and safety of students and staff in our K-12 education system is my highest priority. Schools must remain places where all students, staff and families feel a sense of community and belonging. B.C.’s school system is expected to create safe, caring and inclusive school environments, and promote fair and equitable treatment for everyone. This means taking into account the different beliefs, customs, languages, behaviours, sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, and differences of individuals and cultural groups, while encouraging understanding, acceptance and mutual respect, so that school communities are more inclusive and equitable for all students and staff.

“As we celebrate Pride 2024, let’s continue to join together, support one another and work toward a future where everyone can learn and live authentically and without fear. Happy Pride!”

Learn More:

If you or a friend is experiencing discrimination or harassment related to sexual orientation or gender identity, get help here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/erase/help