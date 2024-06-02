Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Passing of Senator Dick Sears

Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Senator Dick Sears. Senator Sears was already in the Senate when I arrived as a freshman in 2001. We served together for many years and I have always had a great deal of respect for him. I appreciate his willingness to work across the aisle to get things done. Just this past session, he worked closely with my team to pass important public safety legislation.

“He was a true champion for Bennington county. And, as stubborn or gruff as he could be at times, he and I shared a love of golden retrievers — we both had them — which was something we could always bond over.

“This is an incredible loss for Vermont and the Senate and my heart goes out to Senator Sears’ family, friends and colleagues.”

###