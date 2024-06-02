Flash News: OKX Now Supports Wormhole Protocol's W Token on Ethereum Mainnet

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 2, 2024.

OKX Now Supports Wormhole Protocol's W Token on Ethereum Mainnet

OKX is pleased to announce that it now supports Wormhole Protocol's W Token on Ethereum. This means OKX customers can now deposit and withdraw W via the Ethereum mainnet.

The Wormhole Protocol is a pivotal player in the world of blockchain technology, serving as a leading interoperability solution. Its native token, W, plays a critical role within the Wormhole ecosystem.

To learn more, click here or visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.