REAL AI: New study claims most don’t use AI tools, Apple’s quiet AI push, facts, headlines, and AI quote of the week

New study claims most don’t use AI tools

With all the hype generated by generative AI and ChatGPT’s claims of over 180 million users, you would think it is already ubiquitous. Apparently not. At least, that’s the reported finding of the latest AI study from the Reuters Institute and Oxford University.

While the study acknowledges widespread awareness of generative AI overall, between 20% and 30% of the online populations in Argentina, Denmark, France, Japan, the UK, and the USA have not heard of any of the most popular online tools.

The most striking finding in the six-nation study is that a meager 7% of Americans use ChatGPT daily, 2% in the UK and France, and 1% in Japan.

It turns out that frequent use of ChatGPT is rare. Among people who say they have used AI tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot, a large portion said they only used them “once or twice”!

So, while the US may have 26 million ChatGPT users, it has yet to become their go-to tool. It remains far more popular – used by 2x to 3x more people than Gemini or Copilot – and most younger people (56%) – those ages 18-24 – say they have used ChatGPT at least once.

The survey notes that the future looks brighter for these tools, even for current non-users. Most of the public anticipates that generative AI will significantly influence nearly every sector of society over the next five years. Specifically, 51% expect a substantial impact on political parties, while 66% foresee a significant effect on the news media and the field of science.

The dominant use of AI continues to be “creating various kinds of media, including text but also audio, code, images, and video (28%), followed by using generative AI to get information (24%).” These percentages are consistent across all countries.

For content creation, like news, AI has a long way to go and hurdles to overcome. Only 5% of people in these six countries use generative AI to get their news.

Using AI to help create news garnered mixed opinions. Today, 43% think journalists are already using AI to edit spelling and grammar, 29% for headline creation, and 27% for writing assistance. About a third believe human editors are checking AI work to ensure it is accurate and high-quality. Does that mean 70% believe AI is being taken at its word? Phew. (-Kevin)

Apple’s quiet AI push

Conventional wisdom appears to believe that Apple is behind in the AI race. Since most of today’s AI headlines are focused on generative AI, Apple is mainly sitting on the sidelines. But we all know that looks can be deceiving.

If you did a deep dive into the iPhone release in September (iOS 17), you will find that it is packed with AI and computer vision features. On-device dictation, visual lookup that identifies plants, pets, and landmarks, Siri’s ability to instantly read your email, webpage, or document, and remarkable improvements in the camera to enhance image quality are all baked-in features made possible by AI.

The Apple rumor mill is buzzing with more AI features expected to come with iOS 18, likely in June, coinciding with Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference – WWDC24 – June 10-14. Look for built-in advanced AI photo editing features, more integration of AI into Notes and Messages apps, and a dramatically improved Siri.

While it is interesting that the words “artificial intelligence” and “AI” do not appear on the WWDC home page, this is not surprising. Tim Cook has taken a very different approach from his peers in not chasing AI headlines.

As we have written about in the past, he and Apple have been leveraging AI all along but have focused on the benefits and improvements AI delivers to the Apple user, not that it is all made possible because of AI. Apple doesn’t talk about what AI will do in the future for the Apple user; it talks about what it is doing today. As Tim Cook said, “We tend to announce things as they come to the market, and that’s our m.o. and I’d like to stick to that.”

With a reported partnership pending with OpenAI, Apple is taking the smarter road: if you can’t beat them, join them. We just might see what that means within the next few weeks if iOS 18 does indeed debut. (-Kevin)

AI Fast Facts

42% of employers stated they will prioritize training workers in AI by 2027 – World Economic Forum More than half (51%) of office workers surveyed said AI lets them achieve a better work-life balance – SnapLogic 15% of workers in the US are open to having an AI boss – Asana Less than 5% of occupations can be fully automated with current AI technology – McKinsey 26% of jobs in low-income countries are exposed to AI – IMF

Source: Exploding Topics (-Korey)

AI Headlines

Rocket Homes tech chief unpacks ‘Explore Spaces’ visual search tool | 5/29/24 Inman

Rocket Homes is leveraging Restb.ai tech for its photo-centric home search experience.

This tiny island nation has more AI startups per capita than the United States | 5/25/24 Business Insider

Malta is becoming the next big AI hotspot, with 56 AI startups already active in the nation.

How To Use AI To Increase Fairness In Real Estate | 5/30/24 Forbes

AI provides an opportunity to remove human bias in real estate.

Generative AI is expected to magnify the risk of deepfakes and other fraud in banking | 5/29/24 Deloitte

Banks must adopt new industry standards to combat the rise of AI-assisted fraud.

AI career coaches are here. Should you trust them? | 5/29/24 The Washington Post

AI bots can now give you career advice, but it’s no replacement for the human coach.

(-Korey)

