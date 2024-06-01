MEDIA RELEASE: DHHL Issues Statement on Governor Green’s Emergency Proclamation to Avoid Loss of Telecommunications

DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS

Ka ʻOihana ʻĀina Hoʻopulapula Hawaiʻi

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

KALI WATSON

CHAIRPERSON

HAWAIIAN HOMES COMMISSION

DHHL ISSUES STATEMENT ON GOVERNOR GREEN’S EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION TO AVOID LOSS OF TELECOMMUNICATIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 31, 2024

HONOLULU – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) is grateful to Governor Green for issuing an Emergency Proclamation to address the sudden loss of critical phone and internet service provided by Sandwich Isles Communications (SIC). This action will allow DHHL and other agencies to more rapidly assist affected households and businesses on Hawaiian Home Lands. The proclamation will allow DHHL to more swiftly procure technology, extend telecommunications infrastructure, and work with alternate service providers to reestablish phone and internet service for the customers SIC has disconnected.

DHHL continues to urge SIC customers to immediately sign up for service with a new provider. Since May 24, the department has been posting updates and information about switching providers at dhhl.hawaii.gov/broadband/

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921 with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of more than 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

