Flash News: OKX Announces Position Tier Adjustments for TURBO/USDT Perpetual Futures Listing

NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 1, 2024.

OKX Announces Position Tier Adjustments for TURBO/USDT Perpetual Futures Listing

In a continuous effort to enhance market liquidity and mitigate risks, OKX has announced that it will be making adjustments to the position tiers of its TURBO/USDT perpetual futures listing.

This action is part of OKX's commitment to providing a safe and efficient trading environment for all its customers. OKX advises all customers to be aware of these changes and to adjust their trading strategies accordingly.

The changes are scheduled to take effect between 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM (UTC) on June 3, 2024. Further details are available here.



