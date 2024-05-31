Submit Release
From Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

AZERBAIJAN, May 31 - 31 May 2024, 18:47

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the momentous occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Government and the people of Sri Lanka join me in conveying to Your Excellency, the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, my warm felicitations.

Sri Lanka and Azerbaijan enjoy close and cordial relations based on goodwill and mutual understanding. I am confident that existing good relations will be further strengthened and expanded in scope in the years to come for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and best wishes for your health, happiness and personal well-being and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

 

Ranil Wickremesinghe

President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

