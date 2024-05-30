Statement by Premier King on Intergenerational Day Canada

CANADA, May 30 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on Intergenerational Day Canada:

“June 1, 2024 – is Intergenerational Day Canada, a day to focus on the profound positive influence of intergenerational connections in our communities and to foster the power of connections across the ages. In a world that can sometimes feel isolating, these relationships offer a powerful way to build understanding and community.

I encourage every islander to strike up a conversation with a neighbour or colleague or invite someone from a different generation to share a meal. These actions can spark meaningful relationships that enrich us all.

Let's build a province where every generation feels seen, heard, and valued. When we bridge the gap between generations, we build a stronger Prince Edward Island.”