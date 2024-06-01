PHILIPPINES, June 1 - Press Release

June 1, 2024 Villanueva: Joni Villanueva General Hospital Expansion to Elevate Status to Level 2 by December 2024 Senator Joel Villanueva has praised the expansion of the Joni Villanueva General Hospital (JVGH), highlighting that the enhancement of its critical care facilities will elevate the hospital to a Level 2 status by December 2024. Villanueva, alongside local officials and hospital executives, inaugurated the JVGH's new third floor, which now includes three operating rooms, a five-bed intensive care unit (ICU), a surgical ICU, and a medical ICU. "Ito po sana ang mga kwarto na gugustuhin natin na walang laman. Pero sa mga hindi maiiwasang pagkakataon, ito rin po ang kwarto na sasagip sa buhay ng ating mga kababayan," he said. "Bulakenyos and other patients in need of emergency care will no longer have to travel far. The upgrade and expansion of JVGH aim to provide immediate life-saving interventions accessible to our people," the senator added. Villanueva also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between JVGH and several Bulacan towns to implement the Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP) program, valued at P20 million. The seven municipalities benefiting from the program are Bocaue, Guiguinto, Hagonoy, Marilao, Obando, Pandi, and Plaridel. Present at the MOA signing were Department of Health (DOH) Region 3 Director Corazon Flores, Bulacan 5th District Representative Ambrosio "Boy" Cruz Jr., Obando Mayor Ding Valeda, Plaridel Mayor Jocell Vistan, Norzagaray Mayor Merlyn Germar, and JVGH Medical Center Chief Dr. Renelyn Tungol. Established through Republic Act No. 11720 which was signed into law on April 22, 2022, JVGH is the first public hospital in Bulacan province to be operated by the DOH. During the event, JVGH also received its certificate of accreditation from PhilHealth as a primary healthcare facility. The DOH central office funded the P40 million cost of construction for the hospital's third floor facilities through the department's Health Facilities Enhancement Program. Spanning 9,425 square meters, JVGH is also the first public hospital in Bocaue with an 81-bed capacity. The entire lot was donated by the Villanueva family and named after the senator's sister, Joni Villanueva, who was serving as the Mayor of Bocaue when she passed away on May 28, 2020. "We hope Mayor Joni's character and traits will guide JVGH staff to always provide quality service to those in need of healing and recovery," Villanueva concluded. Villanueva: Pagpapalawak ng Joni Villanueva General Hospital maglalagay sa Level 2 status sa Disyembre 2024 Pinuri ni Senador Joel Villanueva ang pagpapalawak ng Joni Villanueva General Hospital (JVGH) at ang pagpapaganda ng mga mahahalagang pasilidad na magtataas sa ospital sa Level 2 status sa Disyembre 2024. Pinasinayaan ni Villanueva, kasama ang mga lokal na opisyal at mga hospital executive, ang ikatlong palapag ng JVGH, kung saan makikita ang tatlong operating rooms, five-bed intensive care unit (ICU), isang surgical ICU, at isang medical ICU. "Ito po sana ang mga kwarto na gugustuhin natin na walang laman. Pero sa mga hindi maiiwasang pagkakataon, ito rin po ang kwarto na sasagip sa buhay ng ating mga kababayan," pahayag ni Villanueva. "Bulakenyos and other patients in need of emergency care will no longer have to travel far. The upgrade and expansion of JVGH aim to provide immediate life-saving interventions accessible to our people," dagdag pa niya. Nasaksihan ni Villanueva ang pagpirma ng isang Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) sa pagitan ng JVGH at maraming bayan sa Bulacan para sa pagpapatupad ng Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP) program na nagkakahalaga ng P20 milyon. Ang pitong munisipalidad na makikinabang sa programa ay ang Bocaue, Guiguinto, Hagonoy, Marilao, Obando, Pandi, at Plaridel. Dumalo sa MOA signing sina Department of Health (DOH) Region 3 Director Corazon Flores, Bulacan 5th District Representative Ambrosio "Boy" Cruz Jr., Obando Mayor Ding Valeda, Plaridel Mayor Jocell Vistan, Norzagaray Mayor Merlyn Germar, at JVGH Medical Center Chief Dr. Renelyn Tungol. Itinatag sa pamamagitan ng Republic Act No. 11720 na nilagdaan para maging batas noong Abril 22, 2022, ang JVGH ay ang kauna-unahang pampublikong ospital sa lalawigan ng Bulacan na pinatatakbo ng DOH. Sa nasabing okasyon, tumanggap ang JVGH ng kanilang certificate of accreditation mula sa PhilHealth bilang isang primary healthcare facility. Pinondohan ng DOH central office ang P40 milyong halaga ng pagpapatayo ng pasilidad sa ikatlong palapag ng ospital sa pamamagitan ng Health Facilities Enhancement Program ng ahensiya. Sa sukat na 9,425 square meters, ang JVGH ay ang una ring public hospital sa Bocaue na may 81-bed capacity. Ang buong lote ay donasyon ng pamilya Villanueva at ipinangalan sa kapatid ng senador na si Joni Villanueva, nagsilbing alkalde ng Bocaue, na pumanaw noong Mayo 28, 2020. "We hope Mayor Joni's character and traits will guide JVGH staff to always provide quality service to those in need of healing and recovery," pagtatapos ng senador.