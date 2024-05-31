Submit Release
Appointments Secretary Cathryn Rivera to depart, new Appointments Secretary named

Morgan Carvajal, of Sacramento, has been named Appointments Secretary in the Office of the Governor, where she has served as Chief Deputy Appointments Secretary since 2020. Carvajal was a Legislative Advocate for the California Medical Association from 2018 to 2020 and for Hernandez Strategy Group LLC from 2013 to 2018. She served as a Legislative Aide in the Office of State Senator Fran Pavley from 2010 to 2013 and was an Operations Development Assistant for Sonoma State University from 2006 to 2010. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $228,492. Carvajal is a Democrat.

