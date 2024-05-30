Photo contest celebrates PEI agriculture

CANADA, May 30 - With rolling hills, roadside market stands, busy harbours and animals big and small, Prince Edward Island’s primary industries are a great inspiration for beauty.

The Department of Agriculture is inviting Islanders to showcase and enjoy that beauty by participating in its annual “Celebrate PEI Agriculture” photo contest.

“Our agriculture industry is a key economic driver that supports our communities and also contributes to the stunning landscape of our province. I encourage all Islanders to get out, enjoy the beautiful scenery of our province and participate in our photo contest.” - Deputy Premier and Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson

Photos can be submitted under eight different categories beginning today and running to Friday, July 5, 2024. Categories include: Farmscapes, Commercial Fisheries and Aquaculture, Celebrating Farming Families, P.E.I.’s Next Generation Farmers, Fresh from the Land, Animals of Agriculture, Wild Side and Youth.

Finalists will be showcased at the Celebrate PEI Agriculture Old Home Week event. Category winners will be presented with an Old Home Week Gate Pass, a $50 Canada’s Food Island gift card, and their framed images after Old Home Week.

A special People’s Choice category winner will be selected by popular vote from the category winners during Old Home Week 2024. The winner will receive a grand prize valued at $500.

This photo titled “Peek a Boo” was submitted by Jillian Ferguson for the 2023 Celebrate PEI Agriculture Photo Contest. It was the Animals of Agriculture category winner and the People’s Choice Winner.

