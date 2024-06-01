Pride Month 2024: How to be an effective ally for the LGBTQ+ community

As we celebrate Pride Month this June, allies can be a powerful source of support for the LGBTQ+ community. A recent four-year project by the Harvard Business Review found that three components are commonly cited by LGBTQ+ people for effective allyship: being accepting, having humility and taking action.

Here are some suggestions to help ensure those components are part of your allyship – not just during Pride Month but beyond:

Being accepting

Let your LGBTQ+ friends set the tone for discussing their identity.

Assure them that disclosing their orientation or identity doesn’t change your feelings for them.

Don’t assume that LGBTQ+ people are homogeneous. Understand their diversity and distinct identities.

Having humility

Be a good listener. Listen more than you speak during discussions of LGBTQ+ issues.

Be open to learning. Accept feedback and correction during discussions about LGBTQ+ matters.

Don’t assume that because an LGBTQ+ person has come out to you, that they’re out to everyone. They should control when and to whom they come out.

Listen to the terms LGBTQ+ people use to describe themselves. Never assume you know their preferred pronouns. Introducing yourself with your pronouns is a good practice that provides an opportunity for a person to share their pronouns.

Taking action

Be engaged in local government. Show up at school boards and state legislatures. This is where anti-LGBTQ+ laws and regulations are created. Don’t let them pass unchecked. Speak out.

Celebrate events that honor and support the LGBTQ+ community. Plan or share details about events that will educate allies about the issues and daily struggles affecting LGBTQ+ people.

When you hear offensive remarks or jokes, say something. Explain why they are harmful and offensive.

Refuse to do business or work at places that discriminate. Use online tools to identify and support businesses that welcome LGBTQ+ people.

Support political candidates who are LGBTQ+ allies.

Here are additional resources where you can learn more: