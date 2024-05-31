Cross-Pollination: Art & Design Professor’s Poster Connects Career Dots
By Ed Brennen
In the center of the poster, a golden northern bumblebee collects pollen from a wild lupine, while a white-lined sphinx moth does the same from a McIntosh apple flower. Over on the right, an Anna’s hummingbird drinks nectar from a fuchsia-flowered gooseberry, while at the bottom, a Mexican long-tongued bat swoops toward a saguaro cactus.
The project has “connected all the dots” of Milan’s career, drawing on her extensive background in both graphic design and botanical illustration, as well as her passion for gardening and sustainability.
“I tell students that you never know when all your skills will come together,” says Milan, who joined UML in 2011 and teaches courses in natural science illustration, graphic design and social media management. “For me, it’s pretty late in life for it to tie together, but it’s been so much fun.”
Raised in a family of 14 kids in Rockland, Massachusetts, Milan credits her parents for nurturing her early love of art and nature. She earned a B.F.A. in visual design and illustration from UMass Dartmouth and an M.F.A. in graphic design from Boston University. In 1988, she started her own graphic design firm, Milan Design.
Milan has held solo exhibitions at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University and the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, and in 2020, she illustrated the book “Plant Witchery” — artwork that she repurposed for her poster concept.
Milan relied on her graphic design expertise to navigate the poster’s complex “Vision 2040” theme, which had to include elements of not only ecosystems, but also economies and agriculture.
“The university has done a really good job educating people” about sustainability, says Milan, who has a pollinator garden and solar panels on her home in Brewster, Massachusetts.
To ensure the poster’s accuracy, Milan collaborated with scientists from the Smithsonian Institute and Rocky Mountain Biological Lab, who reviewed her work and provided feedback.
“This was an opportunity to meet people who are interested in things I’m interested in,” says Milan, who plans to sell prints of some of the individual artwork used in the poster, with half of the proceeds going to the Pollinator Partnership.
“I haven’t done a lot of big client projects in a while,” she adds. “This one was a dream.”