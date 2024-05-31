Eldorado Gold Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report; Our Sustainability Framework in Action

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report (the “Report”), which provides details of the Company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) performance over the past year. The Report is available on Eldorado Gold’s website (https://sustainability.eldoradogold.com). All financial figures stated within this release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.



“At Eldorado, health, safety and sustainability are key to who we are and is considered in everything we do, from exploration to closure, as we continue to break new ground and deliver lasting positive impacts,” said George Burns, Eldorado’s President and CEO. “The 12th annual Sustainability Report published today summarizes our performance across our global sites and primarily focuses on our four producing mines in Canada, Türkiye and Greece (the Lamaque Complex, Kışladağ, Efemçukuru and Olympias) and our development project in Greece (Skouries).”

“We continued to focus on strengthening our sustainability performance across all our sites during 2023. At Olympias, we conducted a Sustainability Integrated Management System Compliance Verification with external verification where they achieved a Level AAA for Biodiversity Conservation Management and Tailings Management against MAC-TSM standards as well as AAA scores on several other indicators covering Health and Safety and Water Stewardship. Additionally, during the year we rolled out our first-ever Supplier Code of Conduct, an essential addition to our policies and an important step in our responsible supply chain journey.”

“Last year, we were also proud to be included in the Globe and Mail’s 2023 Board Games, where in recognition of our governance and disclosure practices, we ranked first in our sector (Materials) and 27th overall. As we look forward, our entire Eldorado team is committed to continually improving. We remain committed to continuing to investigate opportunities to leverage the latest technology and innovations to set industry standards and best practices that will create value for today and future generations,” concluded George Burns.

2023 Report Highlights and Achievements:

(Organized by the four pillars of our Sustainability Framework):

Safe, Inclusive and Innovative Operations

Exceeded aspirational target as set in Eldorado’s Diversity Policy for Board of Directors composition, with females representing 56% and other designated groups representing 11% of the directors.

Reduced potentially fatal occurrence frequency rate by 20% at global operations.

Achieved target to reduce lost-time injury frequency rate (“LTIFR”) by 10% from 2022, with the lowest LTIFR in the 12 years of reporting.

Supported diversity within our supply chain through multiple partnerships as part of our continued sponsorship of the Artemis Project, which brings together women-led businesses related to mining.

Responsibly Produced Products

Received external verification of the implementation of the Mining Association of Canada’s TSM (“MAC-TSM”) at Olympias: Level AAA performance across all indicators in Biodiversity Conservation Management and Tailings and several AAA scores in Health and Safety and Water Stewardship.



Received assurance of full conformance with the World Gold Council (“WGC”) Year 3 Responsible Gold Mining Principles (“RGMP”) requirements.

Formally adopted our first-ever Supplier Code of Conduct across our global operations.

Engaged and Prosperous Communities

Committed to local employment and procurement: Achieved 79% employment from the local communities surrounding Eldorado’s global operations and 99% employment from the countries in which the Company operates. Paid over $693 million to domestic suppliers, an increase of 18% compared to 2022.



Made $4.29 million in community investments, with over 56% focused on building human and institutional capacity to support current and post-mining communities needs through education, infrastructure and economic development.

Had zero major community or human rights incidents.



Healthy Environments Now and for the Future

Had zero major environmental incidents and no significant spills across Eldorado’s global sites.

Continued to implement Eldorado Gold’s Climate Change Strategy - in support of the Company’s target to mitigate greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions by 30% by 2030, from 2020 levels, on a business-as-usual basis: Operationalized the first of two electric haul trucks at the Lamaque Complex for use in the underground operations.





The 2023 Sustainability Report has been produced with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) Universal Standards, and we have aligned our disclosures with our Communication on Progress for the United Nations Global Compact in support of the Sustainable Development Goals, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) – Metals & Mining Standard and the UN Guiding Principles Reporting Framework.

Feedback

Eldorado Gold welcomes feedback from all stakeholders regarding the Company’s sustainability reporting. Please direct comments or requests for further information to Investor Relations.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

