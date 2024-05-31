Submit Release
Copper Road Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Road Resources Inc. (TSXV: CRD) (“Copper Road” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Mark Goodman, the current Executive Chairman and a director of Copper Road, as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, replacing John Timmons, effective immediately. The Board of Directors of the Company expresses its gratitude to Mr. Timmons for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About Copper Road Resources 

Copper Road Resources (TSXV: CRD) is a Canadian based explorer engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals.

For more information, please contact: 

Mark Goodman, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer
Email: mgoodman@libralithium.com
Web: www.copperroad.ca

