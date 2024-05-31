JeNae Johnson Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Rise Up!,” Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - JeNae Johnson

SPRING, TX, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® announces the remarkable achievement of Rise Up!, co-authored by JeNae Johnson, alongside renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols and other leading professionals worldwide. Rise Up! has achieved an extraordinary milestone by reaching Amazon Best-Seller status on May 23, 2024.

Rise Up! has swiftly captivated readers with its powerful collection of life-changing stories, illustrating triumph over extraordinary hardships and the courage to start anew. Since its launch, the book has climbed the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Motivational Leadership categories. Additionally, it has made its mark on the Motivation & Self Improvement and Personal Finance bestseller lists and ranked on nine New Release lists!

At the core of Rise Up!'s success lies JeNae’s chapter, "Defy The “No!” - Make Room For The Miracle”. JeNae Johnsons story resonates deeply, inspiring readers to navigate life's challenges with resilience and hope.

Meet JeNae Johnson:

JeNae Johnson, the visionary founder and CEO of CTM Unlimited, a pioneering workplace consultancy dedicated to elevating organizations from ordinary to legendary. At the core of CTM Unlimited's transformative approach lies a data-driven model that propels clients to the forefront of innovation. Based in Houston, TX, CTM Unlimited's experts immerse themselves in the client's journey, ensuring they are equipped with the essential tools, capabilities, and courage to achieve sustainable success.

Specializing in strategic talent planning, people analytics, equity and culture strategy, strategic communications, and change management, CTM Unlimited is committed to fostering environments where every individual can flourish, contribute meaningfully, and drive impactful results to the bottom line.

JeNae's journey is a testament to resilience, determination, and unwavering faith. Her relationship with God has been the driving force behind every career move and business decision. Starting her career as a high school teacher while facing the challenges of single motherhood, she overcame adversity by relying on her faith. One such leap of faith was leaving her teaching job to pursue a career in corporate learning and development, where she quickly flourished.

As a PROSCI® certified Change Practitioner and a Fascinate® Certified Advisor, she brings various methodologies to the forefront of her consultancy. Her approach is marked by a profound understanding of corporate culture, workplace systems, and behavior change. In 2020, she created Bold x Brave™ Conversations, an action-based framework designed to help leaders navigate workplace challenges.

JeNae has consulted with industry giants such as Tesla, Boeing, Chevron, Sysco, and Salesforce, and she continues to lead CTM Unlimited in creating workplaces of the future. As a sought-after speaker, trainer, and facilitator, JeNae's consulting expertise, coupled with stories of radical faith, inspire both corporate audiences and women from all walks of life.

JeNae is a proud graduate of Howard University and a dedicated supporter of HBCUs. With a daughter at North Carolina A&T University and a son at Prairie View A&M University, JeNae remains engaged with the HBCU community, and in 2021, CTM Unlimited launched its own internship program at Howard University.

Her path is marked by growth and achievement, including graduation from the Goldman Sachs 10K Small Businesses program, Leadership Houston, and the SBA Thrive Emerging Leaders program.

Beyond her professional prowess, JeNae is a dedicated wife to David and a loving mother to five children ranging from age 2 to 20—no, that's not a typo.

To order your copy of Rise Up! and embark on a transformative journey, please visit HERE