Attorney General Bonta Warns Californians: AI-Generated Scams are Widespread and Tricky to Spot

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert warning Californians to beware of scams that use artificial intelligence (AI) or “deepfakes” to impersonate government officials, distressed family members, or other trusted figures.

“Scammers are often quite literally in our pockets, just a phone call, social media message, or text away,” said Attorney General Bonta. “AI and other novel and evolving technologies can make scams harder to spot. Knowing what to look for is an important way to keep consumers safe against these tactics. I urge Californians to take practical steps to guard against being victimized by scammers, including talking to friends and family who may be unaware of these dangers.”

New technology – such as AI and deep fake video or voice manipulation – makes it easier for scammers to create sophisticated impersonations and to make more convincing requests for money or personal information. Scammers can use information available on the internet, including images and audio from social media, to convince people that the voice on the other end of the call is someone they can trust. Bad actors can clone a person’s voice through AI technology using clips of audio taken from that person’s social media account(s) and can refer to personal information about the victim found on the internet, making the scam appear credible.

For example, a troubling new scam targets parents by sending them AI voice impersonations of their child begging for help. Recent reports have included parents receiving a phone call using the cloned voice of their child claiming to have been badly injured in a car accident or in need of money to pay bail. Grandparents are often the target of scams claiming that their grandchild is in trouble and in need of money. In 2023, the FBI received victim complaints regarding grandparent scams that resulted in nearly $1.9 million in losses.

Scammers often target consumers on their phones. In 2023, robocalls and robotexts resulted in more than $1.2 billion in reported losses nationwide. And most other methods of contact by scammers – including email, social media, and the internet – are also accessible by smartphones. These phone-based scams are designed to steal money, identities, or passwords, or urgently demand payment through cash or gift cards. Scams can result in significant financial losses, ruined credit scores, and impacted security clearance for service members and others.

While younger adults reported losing money to fraud more often in 2023 than older adults, older adults who lose money tend to lose larger amounts.

Imposter scams were the most commonly reported fraud in 2023. These imposter scams often involve a bad actor pretending to be a bank’s fraud department, the government, a well-known business, a technical support expert, or a distressed relative, such as a kidnapped child. Other common phone-based scams include calls related to medical needs and prescriptions, debt reduction, utilities, bank fraud warnings, warranties, or IRS notices.

These scams can also spread misinformation about elections or political candidates. For example, in January residents of New Hampshire received scam election robocalls that allegedly used AI to impersonate the president and discourage voters from participating in the New Hampshire primary.

Protect Yourself and Others from Phone-Based Scams

Here are some tips to protect you and those you know from phone-based scams.

Develop family code words : Develop simple ways of verifying if a family member truly is in trouble before responding to phone calls for financial help or sharing personal information. Talk with family about designating “safe words” or asking a question that only that person would know the answer to. When creating a question, be mindful that scammers might have access to information from social media and other online sources.

: Develop simple ways of verifying if a family member truly is in trouble before responding to phone calls for financial help or sharing personal information. Talk with family about designating “safe words” or asking a question that only that person would know the answer to. When creating a question, be mindful that scammers might have access to information from social media and other online sources. Minimize personal audio/video content on social media accounts : Consider removing personal phone numbers and audio and video clips from your and your children’s social media profiles. AI scammers can use these clips to create clone voices and videos of loved ones.

: Consider removing personal phone numbers and audio and video clips from your and your children’s social media profiles. AI scammers can use these clips to create clone voices and videos of loved ones. Check privacy settings: Strengthen privacy settings on social media so that strangers don’t know facts about your life and your current whereabouts, including whether you or a family member is out of town.

Strengthen privacy settings on social media so that strangers don’t know facts about your life and your current whereabouts, including whether you or a family member is out of town. Don’t answer the phone: Let phone calls from unfamiliar numbers go to voicemail. They often are illegal robocalls.

Let phone calls from unfamiliar numbers go to voicemail. They often are illegal robocalls. Don’t trust caller ID: Phone numbers can be “spoofed” to look like a familiar number from friends, family, a school district, or a government agency. Don’t assume the caller ID is accurate and be wary if anything seems different about the caller or if they ask for financial or personal information.

Phone numbers can be “spoofed” to look like a familiar number from friends, family, a school district, or a government agency. Don’t assume the caller ID is accurate and be wary if anything seems different about the caller or if they ask for financial or personal information. Hang up the phone: If you suspect a scam call, immediately hang up. Don’t automatically trust automated messages: often pressing “1” to indicate you don’t want to receive future calls just notifies bad actors that they should continue calling this active phone number.

If you suspect a scam call, immediately hang up. Don’t automatically trust automated messages: often pressing “1” to indicate you don’t want to receive future calls just notifies bad actors that they should continue calling this active phone number. Take advantage of call-blocking technology: Many cellular providers offer enhanced call-blocking technology that can assist in preventing robocalls from reaching you.

Many cellular providers offer enhanced call-blocking technology that can assist in preventing robocalls from reaching you. Don’t click on suspicious links: Scammers will try to get you to click on links that are sent to you in texts, emails, or social media. Text messaging is particularly dangerous because you might hurriedly click on a link and begin entering a password, not realizing that the link is phony, and your password is being recorded.

Scammers will try to get you to click on links that are sent to you in texts, emails, or social media. Text messaging is particularly dangerous because you might hurriedly click on a link and begin entering a password, not realizing that the link is phony, and your password is being recorded. Go directly to websites: Go directly to the website of a company you are familiar with rather than clicking on a link that has been sent to you. Some fraudulent links are made to look very similar to the actual website address. You should never click on links that are texted to you – for example, by what seems like a bank. Instead, go to the bank’s website on your own internet browser.

Go directly to the website of a company you are familiar with rather than clicking on a link that has been sent to you. Some fraudulent links are made to look very similar to the actual website address. You should never click on links that are texted to you – for example, by what seems like a bank. Instead, go to the bank’s website on your own internet browser. Use strong passwords: Protect yourself by using different, unique passwords for each of your online accounts. Make sure that the passwords you use are at least eight characters, including a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols. Consider using a password manager to provide suggestions and store strong passwords.

Protect yourself by using different, unique passwords for each of your online accounts. Make sure that the passwords you use are at least eight characters, including a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols. Consider using a password manager to provide suggestions and store strong passwords. Protect your Social Security number (SSN) and other sensitive information: Keep your Social Security card at home in a safe place instead of carrying it around in your wallet. Only provide your SSN when absolutely necessary, such as on tax forms or employment records. If a business asks you for your SSN, see if there is another number that can be used instead.

Keep your Social Security card at home in a safe place instead of carrying it around in your wallet. Only provide your SSN when absolutely necessary, such as on tax forms or employment records. If a business asks you for your SSN, see if there is another number that can be used instead. Beware of government impersonations and other common scams: Some scammers are sophisticated. They may offer to provide “documentation” or “evidence,” or use the name of a real government official or agency to make you think that their calls are legitimate. If a government agency calls you and asks for financial or personal information, hang up and go to the agency’s official website (which should be a .gov website) and call them directly. Government officials will not threaten you with arrest or legal action in exchange for immediate payment. They will not promise to increase your benefits or resolve an issue in exchange for a fee or transfer of funds to a protected account. And they will not ask for payment in the form of gift cards, prepaid debit cards, wire transfer, internet currency, or by mailing cash.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to protecting Californians by cracking down on robocalls, including AI-generated robocalls and robotexts.

In January, Attorney General Bonta called on the FCC to address the threat of AI-generated robocalls, and the FCC subsequently declared voice-cloning technology used in common robocall scams illegal under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In February, Attorney General Bonta joined a coalition of 51 bipartisan attorneys general in issuing a warning letter to a company that allegedly sent New Hampshire residents scam election robocalls during the New Hampshire primary election. The calls allegedly used AI to impersonate the president and discourage voters from participating in the primary.

In May 2023, Attorney General Bonta, as part of a bipartisan coalition of 49 attorneys general, announced a lawsuit against Avid Telecom for allegedly initiating and facilitating billions of unlawful robocalls that included Social Security Administration scams, Medicare scams, and employment scams. In January 2022, as part of a bipartisan multistate coalition, Attorney General Bonta urged the FCC to stop the flood of illegal foreign-based robocalls that “spoof” U.S. phone numbers. In August 2022, Attorney General Bonta announced the launch of a bipartisan nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the U.S.

For more information and resources on phone-based scams, visit our website at oag.ca.gov/consumers.