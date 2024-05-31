Submit Release
Remitly to Present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

SEATTLE, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference.

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Time: 7:20am Pacific Time / 9:20am Central Time

The presentation will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/. A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website following the presentation.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

Investor Relations:
Stephen Shulstein
Vice President of Investor Relations
stephens@remitly.com

Press Contact:
Kendall Sadler
Director of Communications
kendall@remitly.com

Source: Remitly Global, Inc.


