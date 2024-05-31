Date:
Meeting Information:

FDA/PHUSE Computational Science Symposium. June 3 – 5, 2024 in the Silver Spring Civic Center, Silver Spring, Maryland.

  • Monday June 3, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm.
  • Tuesday, June 4, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm.
  • Wednesday, June 5 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.

For more information, visit the Phuse Events page.

Goals and Objectives:

  • discuss both the need for a modern bioinformatics platform to support regulatory review and communication and the challenges of developing it.
  • share progress on data standards implementation between regulators and regulated industries.
  • discuss and develop the needs and specifications for proposed new tools and solutions. 
  • describe best practices (process, tools) implementation experiences, and the subsequent impact of computational technologies.
  • discuss and find solutions to common needs of regulators, industry, and academia in the drug development and review lifecycle.

Who Should Attend:

  • Physicians, biostatisticians, epidemiologists, clinical and nonclinical pharmacologists, and other drug development and review scientists (e.g., data scientists, computer scientists).
  • Professionals in data management, programming, information management, and software tool design who work in the fields of drug and biological product research, development, and regulation.
    • Pharmaceutical industry (preclinical, pre-market, post-market development, IT)
    • Contract research organizations
    • Government organizations (FDA, NIH, EMEA, PMDA, KIKO)
    • Information management and bioinformatics companies
    • Standards Development Organizations (SDO)
    • Tool Vendors
    • Academia

Contact:

If to PHUSE Limited:

Kent Innovation Centre
BROADSTAIRS
Kent
CT10 2QQ
England, UK
Tel: +44 1843 609601
chris.price@phuse.global

If to FDA:

Catherine Li
FDA/CDER/OTS/OCS
Food and Drug Administration
10903 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 21029
Catherine.li@fda.hhs.gov

 