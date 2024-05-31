- Date:
Meeting Information:
FDA/PHUSE Computational Science Symposium. June 3 – 5, 2024 in the Silver Spring Civic Center, Silver Spring, Maryland.
- Monday June 3, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm.
- Tuesday, June 4, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm.
- Wednesday, June 5 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.
For more information, visit the Phuse Events page.
Goals and Objectives:
- discuss both the need for a modern bioinformatics platform to support regulatory review and communication and the challenges of developing it.
- share progress on data standards implementation between regulators and regulated industries.
- discuss and develop the needs and specifications for proposed new tools and solutions.
- describe best practices (process, tools) implementation experiences, and the subsequent impact of computational technologies.
- discuss and find solutions to common needs of regulators, industry, and academia in the drug development and review lifecycle.
Who Should Attend:
- Physicians, biostatisticians, epidemiologists, clinical and nonclinical pharmacologists, and other drug development and review scientists (e.g., data scientists, computer scientists).
- Professionals in data management, programming, information management, and software tool design who work in the fields of drug and biological product research, development, and regulation.
- Pharmaceutical industry (preclinical, pre-market, post-market development, IT)
- Contract research organizations
- Government organizations (FDA, NIH, EMEA, PMDA, KIKO)
- Information management and bioinformatics companies
- Standards Development Organizations (SDO)
- Tool Vendors
- Academia
Contact:
If to PHUSE Limited:
Kent Innovation Centre
BROADSTAIRS
Kent
CT10 2QQ
England, UK
Tel: +44 1843 609601
chris.price@phuse.global
If to FDA:
Catherine Li
FDA/CDER/OTS/OCS
Food and Drug Administration
10903 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 21029
Catherine.li@fda.hhs.gov