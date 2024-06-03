Experior Financial Group Welcomes Austin Jones as Executive Director
Experior Financial Group proudly introduces Austin Jones joining the company as an Executive Director, marking an exciting new chapter for the esteemed company
I take the approach that if the newest person wins, then the entire agency wins.”CHEEKTOWAGA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experior Financial Group proudly introduces Austin Jones joining the company as an Executive Director, marking an exciting new chapter for the esteemed company. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin brings not only a wealth of professional expertise but also a profound dedication to family and community. Together with his wife and children (daughter 7, and son 5), Austin is taking the brave step of starting over with Experior. He leaves his former company having earned on average one million a month in premium. Austin had built a large team at his former company but when he found Experior Financial Group, Inc. he found an opportunity to build a bigger agency and a lasting legacy for his family.
— Executive Director Austin Jones
Growing up Austin was an athlete playing serious basketball however an injury kept him from playing professionally. He began working multiple jobs just to pay the bills. It was then that his brother introduced him to the world of Financial Services. He knew that he could be successful in the industry and gave it everything he had so that he could support his wife and children. Having no experience he started selling health insurance and did very well his first year. He helped many families and made about $250,000. Two years later he realized how lucrative Life Insurance could be. He jumped in and built an agency. His agency did well over 1 million a month in commissions.
Austin loves the opportunity that the industry has to offer to everyone. He found though that support can sometimes be lacking and his goal is to always be there for his downline. For his team members, he is only a call away and can be found on Zoom supporting even the newest agent on his team. He’s a coach and a leader down to training newcomers and helping them get a quick start. He enjoys changing people’s lives for the better.
“The opportunity in the insurance industry is phenomenal. You can have uncapped earning potential but the problem is people treat it like an MLM, meaning they just go hire as many people as possible and hope they figure it out and whoever sticks, sticks. Instead of providing people with an actual system and process. They need a blueprint.”
Austin understands that the overrides he makes on his downline is a sort of payment for the work and support he puts in to helping them flourish. “I take the approach that if the newest person wins, then the entire agency wins.”
When we asked Austin why he chose to team up with Experior he said, “There’s so much potential with Experior. Number one; the compensation is amazing and better than anyone I’ve seen. There’s the Legacy program and the potential to get shares in the company. In the US the industry doesn’t understand what you guys have built. I want to be trailblazing in the US and bring more eyes and attention to this company because Jamie (Prickett) is a great guy!”
Austin is looking forward to sharing the Experior opportunity with as many people as possible. He’s excited for both his short and long term future. Building a huge team and teaching people on a major level how lucrative the insurance industry is, and also what you can do with the money once you make it and build generational wealth and passive income.
Experior invited Austin up to the head office in Canada so he could meet the head office team and speak in person with CEO, Jamie Prickett and President Lee-Ann Prickett. Jamie said, “Austin seemed to be a perfect fit for Experior because he already spoke our language when we met. It felt like our culture and his mindset around the treatment and respect deserved for the agents in our industry was very much in sync with us as an organization. He’s a team player that puts other people first. He’s going to make a big impact at Experior and change lives!”
Experior’s President Lee-Ann Prickett spoke about Austin coming onboard saying “I am very excited to have someone of Austin's magnitude joining forces with Experior! We are honored to know he will be planting his flag with us and building a legacy for him and his family and clients.”
As Austin embarks on this new chapter, he is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. His vision encompasses not only the growth of his team but also the broader goal of educating individuals on the transformative potential of Experior Financial Group, Inc. on the insurance industry in achieving financial security and generational wealth. His journey serves as an inspiration, reminding us all of the importance of perseverance, integrity, and the pursuit of excellence!
About Experior Financial Group:
Experior Financial Group Inc a Managing General Agency, established in Canada in 2014 to support insurance agents with top notch training, access to the best product partners, mentorship, compliance training, the best compensation model in the industry. Offering programs such as the Legacy Program and the opportunity to become a shareholder. Experior has grown to 4500+ agents across both Canada and the US since expanding south of the border and also into Puerto Rico.
Joanna St Jacques
Experior Financial Group Inc.
+18889090696 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok