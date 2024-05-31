Submit Release
Texas Supreme Court Unan­i­mous­ly Upholds Pro-Life Law

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton successfully defended Texas’s pro-life laws, securing a unanimous decision from the Supreme Court of Texas upholding the Human Life Protection Act.

When a challenge was brought against the law in March 2023, a district court issued an injunction to prevent enforcement. Attorney General Paxton appealed to the Texas Supreme Court, staying the lower court’s ruling pending a final decision. Today, the Texas Supreme Court has issued a ruling that vacated the district court injunction and upheld the constitutionality of the Texas law. 

The opinion explained: “Texas law permits a life-saving abortion. Under the Human Life Protection Act, a physician may perform an abortion if, exercising reasonable medical judgment, the physician determines that a woman has a life-threatening physical condition that places her at risk of death or serious physical impairment unless an abortion is performed. The law permits a physician to intervene to address a woman’s life-threatening physical condition before death or serious physical impairment are imminent. Because the trial court’s injunction departed from the law as written without constitutional justification, we vacate its order.”

“Today, the Supreme Court of Texas unanimously upheld the Human Life Protection Act, one of our state’s pro-life laws,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will continue to defend the laws enacted by the Legislature and uphold the values of the people of Texas by doing everything in my power to protect mothers and babies.”

To read the opinion, click here.

