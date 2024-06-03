TEC Mailing Solutions Revolutionizing Certified Mail with Launch of Next-Gen Automation and Bulk Discounts
TEC Mailing Solutions has launched a next-generation certified mail solution focused on efficiency through automation and modern print production workflows.”MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEC Mailing Solutions, a Madison, Wisconsin based SaaS vendor that specializes in mailing and parcel delivery solutions, has just launched a next-generation certified mail solution with a focus on efficiency through automation and modern print production workflows.
This new service is available through a simple user interface or production-ready API and requires no pre-approval process from the USPS. What’s more, the service can be used with TEC Mailing’s class-leading MailPreparer solution to presort the mailings for bulk discount, which is the first of its kind execution offered by a single solution provider. By combining bulk mailing discounts along with certified mail offering, users need not rely on meter machines to frank mail or third-party solutions.
TEC Mailing further refines the certified mail process by creating the shipping services file, creating the firm sheet, and EFN scan data to streamline mail submission. Print service providers utilizing the service can also use the parent-child architecture, which provides comprehensive tracking and delivery segmented to each client in a secure and discreet fashion.
While there are a few ways to produce certified mail, TEC’s approach is reflective of the modern postal tech stack that creates parcels. This creates a more immersive experience for the mail owner by rendering data in real-time with a more comprehensive view. For mail preparers, preparation and induction are far more streamlined.
Scott Eganhouse, VP of Sales at TEC Mailing Solutions, comments, "Our new certified mail solution embodies the innovation and efficiency that our clients have come to expect from TEC. By automating complex workflows and combining it with our MailPreparer solution, we've made certified mail more accessible and cost-effective than ever before. This launch represents a significant step forward in simplifying mailing operations, ensuring that our clients can focus on their core business while we handle the intricacies of mail preparation and delivery."
How TEC Mailing Solutions Helps Streamline Mailing Operations
TEC Mailing Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to simplify and enhance mailing operations. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, TEC enables businesses to:
Automate complex mailing workflows
Achieve bulk mailing discounts
Integrate seamlessly with existing systems through a user-friendly interface or API
Track and manage deliveries securely and efficiently
With TEC’s innovative solutions, businesses can reduce costs, improve efficiency, and ensure the accurate and timely delivery of their mail.
Ready to learn more? “TEC Mailing Solutions will be attending the National Postal Forum in Indianapolis this week,” Eganhouse adds. “Find our team at the show to see how we can help your business improve shipping efficiency.”
Learn more by visiting: http://www.tecmailing.com or call 866-379-9437.
About TEC Mailing Solutions
TEC Mailing Solutions LLC is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of name, address hygiene, bulk mail and parcel sortation services for web-to-print, CRM, OEM, ERP, and variable digital printing solutions, fulfillment houses and shippers. TEC Mailing's services are embedded functions in applications to improve workflow or standalone web portals: MailListCleaner®, MailPreparer™, MailPieceTracker™, ParcelPrep™, and Verify & Confirm are available direct or through a network of resell/referral partners and VARs. Privately held, the corporate office is in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Find more information at http://www.tecmailing.com or call 866-379-9437.
For more information about TEC Mailing Solutions and their new certified mail solution, visit www.tecmailing.com or contact their sales team at (866) 379-9437 or sales@tecmailing.com.
