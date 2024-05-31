Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Presents Civic Leadership Awards

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore honored the more than 80 high school students selected as 2024 Rhode Island Civic Leadership Award winners at a State House ceremony on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The Civic Leadership Award honors students who have excelled in areas such as public service, leadership, and academic achievement.

Winners were presented with a citation and had the opportunity to take a photo with Secretary Amore.

"The Civic Leadership Awards are a great opportunity to recognize the hard work and talents of some of Rhode Island's most civically engaged students," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "Congratulations to this year's winners. I wish you much success in your academic and professional pursuits, and I encourage you to continue to prioritize civic and community engagement in your futures."

The 2024 winners are:

A-venture Academy James Hallock

360 High School Julisa Smith Michael Pujols Cleto

Barrington High School Scarlett Biancuzzo Cole Kepner

Beacon Charter High School for the Arts Jocelyn Doura Liam Frechette

Bishop Hendricken High School Benjamin Warr Patrick Cavanagh

Blackstone Academy Charter School Brianna Gonzalez Soriano Faith Grijalva

Burrillville High School Joshua Cookson Dylan Franklin

Central Falls Senior High School Vanessa Monterroza Johan Medina

Coventry High School Hannah Jackson Ethan Maccarone

Cranston High School East Lily Tillinghast Danny Song

Cranston High School West Isabella Perrotta Jack Fontaine

Cumberland High School Grace Lambert Rose Tuomisto

East Greenwich High School Mary Murphy Jayci Tickner

East Providence High School Margaret Robinson Ty Messier

Highlander Charter School Karen Monsalve Perez Oliver Kuyon

Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing & Visual Arts Jaelyn Batiz William Derby

Lincoln High School Lila Swartz Maimuna Bayo

Lincoln School Sofie DeForbes

Mount Saint Charles Academy Jacob Mongeon Jay Tenreiro

Mt. Hope High School Eliza White Lucienne O'Brien

NEL/CPS Construction & Career Academy Justin Reeves Owen Tourgee

North Providence High School Mia Dieffenbach Isabella Giammarco

North Smithfield High School Grace Aleksiewicz Kaiden Kobani

Paul Cuffee Upper School Melannie Nicole Marin Flores Darius Lenus

Pilgrim High School Keaney Bayha Alexandra Howlett

Rocky Hill Country Day School Elina Sun Jillian Pogacar

Rogers High School Adriyonna Lockhart Alexander Toribio

Saint Raphael Academy Gabriell Leon Alexandre Ramos

School One Elizabeth Golaski Ava Pollard

Scituate High School Ava Pilderian Austin Simas

Smithfield High School Sophia Nardolillo Addison Lowe

St. Andrew's School Tayla Beaulieu Frank Fede

St. Patrick Academy Jacey Nolasco-Bello Francisco Damoura

The Greene School Khadijah Hilmy Christopher Laurent

The Metropolitan Regional Career & Technical Center Kingston Carvalho Hafsat Yahaya

The Prout School Shannon Furlong Kaden Osenkowski

Tiverton High School Ava Milukas Salvatore Ross

Toll Gate High School Joshua Maynard John Maynard

Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Samantha Milligan Jayden Rivera

Warwick Area Career and Technical Center John Ricci

Westerly High School Makenzie Gabriele Dylan Tallardy

West Warwick Senior High School Grace Black Christian Briggs

William E. Tolman High School Moriah Stefanik Hailey Lopes

