Identity and Access Management Solutions Provider BIO-key to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Maxim Group Virtual Tech Conference, Tues. June 4th at 9:00am ET

NEW YORK and HOLMDEL, N.J., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key ® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions will participate in the 2024 Virtual Tech Conference Series, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest June 4th-5th. BIO-key’s CEO Mike DePasquale will join a Fireside chat with Maxim on Tuesday, June 4th from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. ET.



The conference, including panel discussions and fireside chats will be hosted live on M-Vest. Visit: https://m-vest.com/events/tmt-06042024 to sign-in or sign up to become an M-Vest member and access the event. Investors can submit questions to the moderator throughout the panel, as well as request management meetings.

The continuous evolution of technology is paving the way for innovations across all industries. In this conference Maxim will explore how emerging growth companies are leveraging new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future. Senior analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.

Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. Maxim provides a full array of financial services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

Engage with BIO-key

