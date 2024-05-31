Shavers Market Huge Demand, High Growth Rate to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2028, At a CAGR of 4.6% From 2021-2028

Shavers Market Overview, 2028

North America dominates in terms of global shavers market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

The foil segment led in terms of market share, in 2020; however, rotary segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR in the upcoming years.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Shavers Market by Type, Demographics, Nature, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 $𝟔.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟖.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.

Recent years have seen transition toward dry shaving especially among millennial and generation Z. Wet shave involves usage of soaps/creams/foams, shaving brush, razors, and after shave lotions, which the consumers often find time consuming and cumbersome. On the other hand, around two-fifths of the men use wet shaving method, which have seen downfall in share in majority of the countries both in developed and developing world. With increase in inclination toward dry shaving the demand for associated accessories such as shavers and epilators are likely to witnessed increased traction in the upcoming years thus driving shavers market growth.

High penetration of salon services across the globe along with increase in demand for professional beard dressing products and changes in grooming patterns especially among male consumers are the major factors accelerating the market growth. In addition, wide scale promotion and advertisements have resulted in increased consumer awareness translating into greater product adoption.

However, high cost is one of the key factors restricting the adoption of shavers and epilators. The branded products available in the market are highly priced and is unaffordable for the price sensitive customers. The average price of razor cost in between $1 and $5. On the contrary, electric shaver usually are priced ranging from $75 to around $300. This roughly results in at least 15X more initial investment as compared to conventional razors. High initial cost investment of electric shaver compared to conventional razor, which restricts the growth of the market.

The global shavers market is segmented on the basis of type, demographics, nature, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the global market is segmented into foil and rotary. On the basis of demographics, the global market is bifurcated into men and women. By nature the market is studied across corded and cordless. By sales channel, it is segmented into offline channels and online channels. The global market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Havells India Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, Panasonic Corporation, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Conair Corporation, XIAOMI Corp-W, Shenzhen SweetLF Technology Co., Ltd, and Zhejiang Runwe Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.

The COVID-19 pandemic has positive impact on the global shavers industry. However, engaged players have witnessed widespread disruptions in supply chains. Furthermore, the demand for shavers market is likely to gain traction, owing to restricted movement and lockdowns. Nevertheless, the market is likely to display positive robust growth in the upcoming years.

Men exhibit a heightened interest in personal care products and related categories, thanks to extensive advertising and the widespread availability of these items in retail. The shavers market has experienced notable growth in recent years, driven by continuous innovation, extensive promotion through advertising and social media, leading to increased adoption. Despite facing competition from manual razors and trimmers, shavers stand out due to their enhanced convenience. This convenience factor is expected to be a key strength for shavers in the coming years. The market is poised for sustained demand, supported by ongoing product innovations, rising disposable incomes, the introduction of new products for the women's segment, and the expansion of retail sales channels.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

○ The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging shavers market trends and opportunities.

○ The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing shavers market opportunities in the market.

○ The shavers market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ The market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

○ The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

• Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

• Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

• Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

• Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

• Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬?

Q1. At what CAGR, the shavers market will expand from 2021 - 2028?

Q2. What will be the market value of shavers market by the end of 2028?

Q3. Which are the top impacting factors of Shavers market growth?

Q4. Who are the leading players in shavers market?

Q5. What are the segments of shavers market?



