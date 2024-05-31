Thai Movie Day Captivates Parisian Audience with Star-Studded Premiere

PARIS, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thai Movie Day Paris, held on May 27th, 2024, at the prestigious Publicis Cinémas on Champs-Élysées, was a resounding success. The event, organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, served as a highlight of the Thai Festival, immersing Parisian cinephiles and celebrities alike in the vibrant world of Thai cinema.



The afternoon unfolded with a captivating lineup of three films, each showcasing the diverse storytelling strengths of Thailand's flourishing film industry. "5th Round," a Muay Thai boxing drama, enthralled audiences with its raw portrayal of resilience and hope. "Love You to Debt" charmed viewers with its heartwarming tale of love blossoming amidst financial hardship. The evening culminated in the gala premiere of "Undertaker," a comedic horror film set in the Thibaan Universe, directed by the acclaimed Thiti Srinual.

His Excellency, Mr. Sarun Charoensuwan, Thailand's Ambassador to France, warmly welcomed guests. In his remarks, he emphasized the strong ties between Thailand and France, highlighting the importance of soft power through the art of cinema. The Ambassador's speech set a positive tone for the event, fostering collaboration and assuring the audience of the government's support for promoting soft power.

The event enjoyed a phenomenal turnout, drawing in not only passionate Parisian moviegoers but also a dazzling array of celebrities. In attendance were August Vachiravit, Paweensuda Drouin, and Amanda Obdam. Their presence further amplified the excitement and prestige of the Thai Movie Day.

"The overwhelming success of the Thai Movie Day is a testament to the growing popularity of Thai cinema and its ability to resonate with a global audience," said Mr. Warawut Somwangprasert, Minister (Commercial Affairs), the Office of Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy in Paris. "We are thrilled to have fostered cultural exchange between Thailand and France through this event."

This remarkable event serves as a springboard for further cultural exchange between Thailand and France. The powerful stories and captivating visuals showcased on the silver screen have undoubtedly left a lasting impression on Parisian audiences, leaving them eager to explore the vast treasures of Thai cinema.

