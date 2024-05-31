Himalaya Technologies Announces Intent to Acquire Mad Hatter Society, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, PA, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himalaya Technologies (OTC: HMLA), a premier technology development company, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Mad Hatter Society, Inc., a key player in the Web3 development space.



This strategic acquisition marks a significant expansion for Himalaya Technologies, broadening its digital finance capabilities and enhancing its portfolio of Web3 offerings.

Highlights of the LOI Include:

Transaction Structure: Himalaya Technologies will acquire 100% of Mad Hatter Society, Inc., subject to specific performance benchmarks pre-closing. This includes all assets such as contracts, customers, proprietary code, and equipment.

Mad Hatter Society has agreed to a 90-day exclusivity period, during which Himalaya Technologies will conduct comprehensive due diligence. The goal is to close the acquisition within 30 days from the execution of the LOI. Future Collaborations: The acquisition is set to leverage Mad Hatter Society's advanced decentralized technologies alongside Himalaya Technologies' extensive market reach, including its EverestLPP.com platform, aiming to significantly enhance the liquidity pool funding operations.



Applications Included in the Acquisition:

Madhattersociety.com

MadHatterMysteryBox.com

MadHatterSports.net

MadHatter.Exchange (Currently in BETA)

MadHatterMarkets.com

MadHatterKicks.com

MadHatterNFTs.com

Market2Earn.com

Cliq2win.com



Leadership Statements:

A spokesperson for HMLA commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Mad Hatter Society into our corporate family. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy to innovate and expand within the digital finance arena, and we are excited about the future opportunities this partnership will create."

Representatives from Mad Hatter Society stated, "Joining forces with Himalaya technologies is a transformative step for our operations, reinforcing our commitment to advancing tokenization of real world assets and digital payment technologies. We anticipate great success as we merge our strengths and develop new paths together."

About Himalaya Technologies: Listed on OTC: HMLA, Himalaya Technologies is a technology development company dedicated to nurturing and launching innovative projects enhanced by blockchain and AI resources.

About Mad Hatter Society, Inc.: Mad Hatter Society, Inc. is a dynamic Web3 development company with a diverse portfolio of income-producing applications ranging from GameFi and DeFi to expansions in real-life verification technologies.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that Himalaya Technologies, Inc. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to Himalaya’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Himalaya’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price, nor is it a solicitation for investment.