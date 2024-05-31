Y Combinator-backed Talent Tokenization Startup Trendex acquires Web3 platform Gummys

Trendex Redefines Human Talent Tokenization: Acquiring Gummys to Fuel U.S. Growth and Tokenize Creators

Paris, France, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trendex, the leading European company in athlete tokenization, backed by Y Combinator, is excited to embark on a new phase of its development. Having raised over $4 million from European and Asian investors, including Real Madrid’s "Ballon d’Or" winner and international football star Karim Benzema, and built a community of nearly 100,000 customers across Europe, Trendex is now focusing on the U.S. market. The company has recently announced partnerships with NBA stars Marcus Smart of the Grizzlies and Rudy Gobert of the Timberwolves, both NBA Defensive Players of the Year, to accelerate its expansion in the U.S. Additionally, Trendex has strategically acquired Gummys, an innovative decentralized video and streaming platform, in order to expand from sports to e-sports and YouTubers.





"NBA and football superstars are joining the fast-growing Trendex, which allows you to trade tokens tied to the personal brand of emerging football and basketball players, among other categories. Over 200 talents are already available for you to trade."



Gummys: The Streamers & Creators Powerhouse Joins the Trendex Family

With the goal of extending its services to content creators and streamers, Trendex has recently completed the acquisition of Gummys, a platform that has quickly taken the gaming community by storm. Co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Pasquale Sorrentino and Eunice Wong, Gummys has already garnered a viral following, attracting nearly half a million users across its social media channels. The platform's innovative decentralized approach, which has been recognized at Chainlink, Polygon, and Filecoin hackathons, provides users with a unique space to discover new YouTubers, gaming streamers and games, connect with them, and earn rewards.

A Winning Combination: Talent, Technology, and Community

This acquisition signifies a critical step for Trendex. Gummys' cutting-edge decentralized streaming technology will seamlessly integrate with Trendex’s existing talent tokenization platform. This synergy will enhance user engagement, content delivery, and social media interaction, propelling both platforms into a new era of digital content and community building.

Beyond Athletes: Tokenizing Creators with Gummys' Technology

With over 250 established athletes, artists, musicians, influencers, and actors already part of the Trendex family, the Gummys acquisition unlocks exciting possibilities for creators beyond the sports and entertainment worlds.

Leveraging Gummys' technology, Trendex will introduce a revolutionary new service: Tokenizing creators such as YouTubers and allowing their audience to share in their success. This is made possible by Gummy’s unique tech which will allow creators to:

Own their content (leveraging on-chain metadata)

Share revenue directly with their audience

Benefit from community-regulated censorship and incentivized engagement

This innovative approach will redefine talent monetization, allowing creators to build sustainable careers and connect with fans on a deeper level. This aligns perfectly with Trendex's mission of helping talents in their careers while connecting with their fans in new, rewarding ways.

The Future of Talent Tokenization is Here

Aiming for a customer base exceeding 1 million and a commitment to reaching 1,000 tokenized talent deals by 2026, Trendex is poised to become the premier platform for talent and creators to achieve unparalleled success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Stay tuned for this incredible journey.

About Trendex

Trendex is a pioneering platform in talent tokenization, allowing users to invest in and trade shares of emerging and established talents across sports, entertainment, and content creation. With a mission to bridge the gap between talents and their fans, Trendex provides a unique opportunity for individuals to support and share in the success of their favorite personalities. Backed by Y Combinator and notable investors, Trendex continues to innovate and expand its offerings, driving the future of talent monetization.

Company website: https://www.trendex.vip/

Links on social media: https://www.instagram.com/trendex_officia l



Kathleen Ryan COO Trendex contact(at)trendex.tech