Comment from Ben Caballero: Just Named America’s No. 1 Real Estate Agent

DALLAS, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ben Caballero, CEO and founder of HomesUSA.com, was named today the No. 1 real estate agent in the U.S. on the RealTrends Verified Top Agents list for Total Transactions Sides and Total Sales Volume.



Ben has been America’s No. 1 ranked agent and has topped the individual agent RealTrends lists every year since 2013.

As an individual agent, in 2023, Ben sold 7,012 homes for a total transaction value of $3.638 billion. He is the first individual agent to cross the 7,000-homes-sold threshold in a single year: he averaged 19 home sales per day – every day last year, including weekends.

He also broke the $3 billion annual sales volume barrier for the second straight year. His 2023 totals are new records.

Ben shared his reaction:

“For more than six decades, I’ve been blessed to work in the best business in the world and I am humbled to be ranked alongside so many forward-thinking, hard-working agents. I owe my success to my clients – the more than 60 home builders I work with in Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio – and the technology I invented (now called SpecDeck) to help them sell homes faster and save money.”

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a three-time Guinness World Records title holder for 'Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent – current.' Ranked by REAL Trends as America's top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in US history. He is the first and only individual real estate agent to exceed $3 billion in annual sales in 2022 and 2023. He was the first agent to exceed $1 billion in annual residential sales (2015-2017, 2021), breaking the $2 billion mark three times (2018, 2019, 2020). Ben, an award-winning innovator and technology pioneer, works with over 60 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. His podcast series is available on iTunes, YouTube, and Spotify. Learn more at HomesUSA.com |Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

Media Contact:

Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com

Note for media: Press kit with photos of Ben are here: homesusa.com/press_kit

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efc56bcb-7705-424e-bc8a-e6333be4a0be



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b9cc0b5-e73b-46ba-9961-0b0e2893255d