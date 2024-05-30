White Paper on Enterprise Second Update Report H2 2023

31st May 2024

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke TD today published the second update report on the White Paper on Enterprise Implementation Plan 2023-2024. This report details the work undertaken to progress the 40 initiatives identified in the Implementation Plan in the second six months of 2023 and also provides an update on the 15 key target metrics identified in the White Paper.

Speaking about the Report, Minister Burke said:

“It is fantastic to see the significant work that has been undertaken on a whole-of-Government basis to advance the vision set out in the White Paper on Enterprise in its first year of implementation. This strategy set Ireland on a clear and ambitious path towards achieving a resilient, sustainable and globally competitive economy that is regionally balanced and that delivers high-quality jobs. Already, we’re beginning to see that vision become a reality, even amid a challenging international landscape for business. “Almost half of the activities outlined in the 2023-2024 Implementation Plan have now been delivered, and the majority of those remaining are on track for completion as scheduled. This includes milestone achievements across each of our priority policy pillars, from the launch of our national strategy for offshore wind - Powering Prosperity, to the completion of our inaugural Team Ireland Trade Mission Week which took place in the Republic of Korea. “These actions have also included many specific measures taken to support our small and medium enterprises, as part of government’s ongoing commitment to this sector. In particular, under the White Paper, we are working to support SMEs to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the twin green and digital transitions, and saw in the last year the launch of the Growth and Sustainability Loan Scheme for SMEs, the establishment of four fully operational European Digital Innovation Hubs, and the completion of our Building Better Business conference series across the country during 2023. At the same time, we remain committed to helping Irish companies to fulfil their potential and grow, whether as exporters or locally-traded businesses, through targeted supports from our enterprise agencies and Local Enterprise Offices. Efforts also continue towards ensuring Ireland remains a world leading destination to invest and do business in. “The key metrics we are tracking reflect the positive story of these efforts. We are especially proud to have seen full employment maintained across 2023, and our ambitious targets for regional employment and investment being met, while almost all of our key metrics are moving in a positive direction. This is a testament to the work that has been undertaken by my department, the enterprise agencies, and across the entirety of government, to ensure Ireland remains a great place to work and do business. I look forward to the further progress we will make during the course of 2024.”

The commitments set out in the White Paper on Enterprise, published in 2022, represent an ambitious vision for enterprise policy in the period to 2030, which will work to enable Irish-based enterprise to succeed through competitive advantage founded on sustainability, innovation and productivity, delivering rewarding jobs and livelihoods.

The 15 targets in the White Paper on Enterprise cover the government’s ambitions across the areas of employment and seven identified priority policy objectives:

integrating decarbonisation and net zero commitments placing digital transformation at the heart of enterprise policy advancing Ireland’s FDI and trade value proposition strengthening the Irish-owned exporting sector enabling locally trading sectors to thrive stepping up enterprise innovation building on Ireland`s existing strengths and opportunities

Progress on the Implementation Plan is overseen by the Cabinet Committee on the Economy and Investment and will continue to be reported on in biannual publications. The next update report detailing the progress made during the first half of 2024 will be developed and published later in the year.

Link to report: White Paper on Enterprise Update Report: H2 2023

