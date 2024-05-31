World-leading Sleep Expert Dr. Van Der Helm to Deliver Keynote at Insurtech Insights USA, 2024 in New York

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurtech Insights USA 2024 , is thrilled to announce a keynote address by Dr. Els van der Helm , a renowned sleep neuroscientist and former McKinsey consultant, on June 5th and 6th at the Javits Centre in New York.



Dr. van der Helm will share her groundbreaking insights on the critical role of sleep in enhancing organizational performance and leadership effectiveness.

Keynote Session: The Power of Sleep

Time: 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Date: Wednesday, June 5th

Location: Main Stage

Dr. van der Helm has dedicated her career to improving organizational performance by enhancing the sleep quality of leaders and teams through specialized training.

Her client list includes top firms in consulting, technology, and banking, such as McKinsey, BCG, PwC, Facebook, and AWS. Her work has demonstrated remarkable outcomes, including a 50% improvement in sleep quality, a 21% boost in performance, and a 30% reduction in stress levels.

Dr. van der Helm’s journey began with a Master’s in Neurosciences. She researched the effects of sleep on cognitive and emotional processing at the Netherlands Institute of Neurosciences and Harvard Medical School. She earned her Ph.D. in Psychology from UC Berkeley, focusing on sleep’s impact on the brain and performance.

The Power of Sleep Keynote Highlights:

The Concept of Sleep Debt: Understanding and Calculating Sleep Debt

Optimal Sleep Requirements: How much sleep you actually need

The Importance of Addressing Sleep Debt: Why it matters for your health and performance

Sleep as a Foundation: The essential role of sleep in performance and well-being

Sleep and Performance Link: How sleep impacts cognitive and emotional performance

High Performer Sleep Hacks: Techniques used by top achievers

Proactive Stress Reduction: The benefits of managing stress proactively

Practical Tips: Starting points for improving sleep quality now

Speaking about the upcoming session, Dr. van der Helm said: “According to the Institute of Medicine, 50 million to 70 million adults in the US have chronic sleep disorders. In addition, a recent survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that more than 35% of people reported averaging fewer than seven hours of sleep per night.”

She continued: “Good sleep is at the core of everything that we do in our lives - it is the glue that holds everything together. Without good sleep, all our areas of life suffer. The risks range from diseases such as cardiometabolic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer. It also includes our general physical and mental health, given the crucial role of sleep in our motivation to exercise, eat healthily, and build resilience to stress, in addition to our work performance and social relationships. It is therefore crucial to invest in people’s sleep to increase overall health and longevity.”

She added: “There is a direct link between sleep and safety: we see that when people lose just 40 minutes of sleep (when we switch to Daylight Savings Time in the Spring), there is an immediate increase in accidents, including work-related accidents.”

Attendees of her keynote can anticipate an interactive session that explores strategies for overcoming barriers, fostering mentorship, and championing diversity in leadership roles. The presentation will offer actionable insights for aspiring leaders in the insurance industry.

