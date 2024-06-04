Changes Healing Center Expands Access to Inpatient Rehab in Arizona with its AHCCCS Rehab Programs in Phoenix
Addiction often involves relapse, and Changes accepts AHCCCS insurance to help support a return to sobriety
Changes Healing Center announces acceptance of AHCCCS insurance for rehab in Arizona, increasing access to accredited addiction treatment in Maricopa County.
Changes Healing Center, a leading Joint Commission-accredited addiction and dual diagnosis treatment center, proudly announces that its inpatient rehab program in Arizona now accepts AHCCCS or Arizona Medicaid (also known as the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System) insurance.
— a spokesperson for Changes Healing Center
Joint Commission Accredited Rehab Programs for the Phoenix Valley and Beyond
With its established programs accredited by the Joint Commission, the clinical team and staff at Changes have demonstrated a commitment to evidence-based programs that strive for continuous improvement and to provide the best possible outcomes for their clients.
"We are thrilled to expand access to our inpatient rehab program for individuals struggling with addiction and dual diagnosis in Arizona," said a spokesperson for Changes Healing Center. "Our goal is to provide high-quality, evidence-based treatment to those who need it most, and this development marks a significant step forward in achieving that goal. We look forward to serving more individuals and families in need."
Changes Offers Residential Treatment as Well as Outpatient Programs
Changes Healing Center offers a comprehensive range of residential rehab programs as well as outpatient services tailored to address the complex needs of individuals struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders. With a commitment to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care, the center's experienced team of professionals provides a supportive and nurturing environment for individuals to embark on their journey towards recovery.
Addressing a Rising Need for Substance Abuse Treatment in Maricopa County
The need for accessible Medicaid treatment programs in Maricopa County is pressing. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), in 2020, an estimated 12.4% of adults in Arizona reported having a substance use disorder, and 18.4% reported having a mental illness. Furthermore, a report by the Arizona Department of Health Services found that in 2020, Maricopa County had the highest number of opioid-related overdose deaths in the state, with 444 fatalities.
The rising numbers of overdose deaths are not unique to Arizona, but with its acceptance of AHCCCS insurance, Changes hopes to better provide accessible opioid treatment for Phoenix and Maricopa County as a whole. Even if someone has attempted detox or treatment before, insurance will often help provide coverage following relapse, and it should utilized as a support for recovery.
More About Changes Healing Center
Changes Healing Center is a Joint Commission accredited addiction and dual diagnosis treatment center based in Phoenix, Arizona. Offering both inpatient and outpatient programs, the center is dedicated to providing high-quality, evidence-based treatment to individuals struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders.
