Indiana Grown members selected for tradeshow funding

INDIANAPOLIS (May 2, 2024) – Indiana Grown announced that seven members received a combined total of $30,000 in grant funding for exhibiting at upcoming tradeshows.

“This funding will ensure these Indiana Grown members are able to take their products and businesses to the next level,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Tradeshows offer businesses a unique outlet for their products and to increase their presence. This is the first time Indiana Grown has been able to offer tradeshow grants and I look forward to seeing the success of these selected members and additional members in the years to come.”

Tradeshows offer vital exposure to unique customers and business-to-business clients, but barriers for members include the booth fee, travel expenses, set up costs and more. This grant was designed to alleviate some of those costs to ensure Hoosier businesses are highlighted and Indiana-made products can be enjoyed across the U.S. and globe.

The list of grant awardees include:

These awardees will be at expos throughout the country in states such as Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana and Florida. These expos provide Indiana Grown members with a platform to showcase their business and products to buyers around the world.

“There are so many great tradeshow programs and events throughout Indiana and the country that Indiana Grown members could attend to promote their products and we are thankful we were able to help a handful of members attend these shows,” said Caroline Patrick, director of Indiana Grown. “We had so many amazing Indiana Grown members apply for this funding and while we could only award a select few this time, we are looking forward to growing these opportunities for our membership.”

Awardees were selected through a competitive grant process.

