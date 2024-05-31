BALTIMORE, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June starts Men’s Health Month, and the Urology Care Foundation, the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), is encouraging men to take charge of their health, one checkup at a time.

Urological health may not be on the top of mind for most men, but one common theme is the earlier an issue is caught, the more treatable it is. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men in the US, and testicular cancer is one of the most curable cancers if it is detected early. But cancers are not the only urological issues men should be getting checked out; for men, urology includes the entire urinary tract and reproductive organs.

"When it comes to men's sexual and reproductive health, the truth is many of these issues men suffer from are very treatable. By speaking with their doctor regarding problems such as erectile dysfunction, Peyronie's Disease, or infertility, simple tests can be ordered ​to reveal the underlying problem and fast-track men to proven treatment pathways,” said Dr. Jeffrey Morrison, a men’s health and male infertility specialist at UCHealth. “For example, bloodwork may reveal testosterone deficiency, or a semen analysis could show impaired sperm counts. Once these problems are diagnosed, men can partner with a men's health specialist to get things back on the right track. Sometimes, sensitive men's health issues can actually be a sign of larger health problems such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease. In this way, seeing your doctor for a hen's Health checkup can even be life-saving!"

Each week in June, the Urology Care Foundation is focusing on different aspects of a man’s urological health and the types of exams that could save their life:

For more information on all aspects of men’s health, view the Urology Care Foundation’s Men’s Health Month Info Center.

