Ocean acidification alleviated nickel toxicity to a marine copepod under multigenerational scenarios but at a cost with a loss of transcriptome plasticity during recovery

Highlights

  • Ni multigenerational exposure significantly decreased the fitness of T. japonicus.
  • OA markedly alleviated Ni multigenerational toxicity in T. japonicus.
  • Antagonism was observed for OA and Ni at transcriptomic and physiological levels.
  • Parental co-exposure to OA and Ni reduced the transcriptome plasticity in recovery.

Abstract

Marine ecosystem has been experiencing multiple stressors caused by anthropogenic activities, including ocean acidification (OA) and nickel (Ni) pollution. Here, we examined the individual/combined effects of OA (pCO2 1000 μatm) and Ni (6 μg/L) exposure on a marine copepod Tigriopus japonicus for six generations (F1-F6), followed by one-generation recovery (F7) in clean seawater. Ni accumulation and several important phenotypic traits were measured in each generation. To explore within-generation response and transgenerational plasticity, we analyzed the transcriptome profile for the copepods of F6 and F7. The results showed that Ni exposure compromised the development, reproduction and survival of copepods during F1-F6, but its toxicity effects were alleviated by OA. Thus, under OA and Ni combined exposure, due to their antagonistic interaction, the disruption of Ca2+ homeostasis, and the inhibition of calcium signaling pathway and oxytocin signaling pathway were not found. However, as a cost of acclimatization/adaption potential to long-term OA and Ni combined exposure, there was a loss of transcriptome plasticity during recovery, which limited the resilience of copepods to previously begin environments. Overall, our work fosters a comprehensive understanding of within- and transgenerational effects of climatic stressor and metal pollution on marine biota.

Zhao F., Huang Y., Wei H. & Wang M., 2024. Ocean acidification alleviated nickel toxicity to a marine copepod under multigenerational scenarios but at a cost with a loss of transcriptome plasticity during recovery. Science of the Total Environment: 173585. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2024.173585. Article (subscription required).

