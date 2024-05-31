Throughout June close to 50 communities will be gathering across Canada to raise funds for type 1 diabetes research

TORONTO, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes is the largest fundraising event in Canada that brings together the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community to raise funds for T1D research. A fun-filled family and community celebration, the Walk has raised more than $140 million to date making it one of the longest running and most successful fundraising events in the country.

Throughout June, close to 50 Walk events will be held across the country. The collective fundraising goal is $3.7 million that will help support JDRF’s mission to cure T1D.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of JDRF Canada, and this event pays tribute to the organization’s grassroots foundations. JDRF is excited to bring together our T1D community to recognize 50 years of progress, momentum and breakthroughs in T1D research.

T1D is an autoimmune disease that affects close to 300,000 Canadians. For over 100 years, the only available treatment has been insulin, and even with careful management there is the risk of diabetes-related complications like kidney failure, blindness, amputation and even death. Canada has one of the fastest-growing rates of diagnosis in the world, and we don’t know why. There is currently no medication or therapy that can improve disease outcomes and no cure. Continued investment in ground-breaking research, such as stem cell-based treatments that can produce insulin in those living with the disease, is crucial for improved treatments and cures.

Quotes:

“The Walk is truly a special event and feels even more meaningful as we mark 50 years of JDRF in Canada,” says Jessica Diniz, President and CEO of JDRF Canada. “This organization began with dedicated parents looking drive T1D research, and we honour that legacy every year at the Walk, bringing together the T1D community for this singular goal. Funds raised from the JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes will help improve lives of Canadians living with T1D by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to treat, prevent and cure T1D.”

The Walk’s newest sponsor, Sanofi, has come onboard as National Awareness Partner.

"Building on our strong legacy in diabetes care, Sanofi Canada's commitment to helping Canadians living with diabetes goes beyond medicine,” says Ahmed Moussa, General Manager of General Medicines at Sanofi Canada. “We're proud to sponsor the JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes to provide an opportunity for people across Canada to come together and raise awareness about type 1 diabetes, ensuring that education and support are available to all."

Abbott’s Diabetes Care division has returned as the Walk’s National Premier Partner.

“At Abbott, we deeply value our long-standing commitment to supporting JDRF, the community and people living with diabetes,” says Luz Herrera, General Manager, Abbott’s Diabetes Care division in Canada. “As part of this commitment, Abbott is honoured to continue our partnership with JDRF in supporting families and accelerating research and innovation in treating type 1 diabetes.”

Learn more about the 2024 JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes and help us move T1D research forward faster: jdrfwalk.ca

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, governments, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout Canada and five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

In Canada, Sanofi employs over 2,000 people and invests annually of 20% of its revenue in biopharma research, representing CAD $1.2 billion in R&D over the last decade, creating jobs, business, and opportunities throughout the country. From our state-of-the-art Campus in Toronto, we research, develop, manufacture, commercialize and distribute Sanofi products to people in this country and around the world.

In 2024, we are celebrating 110 years of heritage. What started as a small laboratory in May of 1914, has evolved to become the largest biomanufacturing facility in Canada. Today, we remain committed to discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicine and vaccine solutions for people that need them.

For more information:

Ruth Kapelus

National Content & Media Relations Manager, JDRF Canada

T. 647.789.2322

E. rkapelus@jdrf.ca