Lost Hiker in Jackson

CONTACT:

Sgt. Alex Lopashanski

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

May 31, 2024

Jackson, NH – On Thursday, May 30, 2024, shortly after 3:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker had gone off trail and was lost while hiking Iron Mountain. The hiker was identified as Eileen Centofanti, 62, of Dedham, MA. Centofanti was hiking alone when she realized she was off trail and continued hiking downhill in an attempt to get out of the forest. Cell phone service in the area is poor, but ultimately she was able to place a call for help.

A coordinate obtained from her call to 911 placed her over a mile from the Iron Mountain Trail. A Conservation Officer was able to access the area through a gated Forest Service road and hiked in to her location. Centofanti was uninjured and was able to hike out under her own power. They reached the Officer’s vehicle shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.