Recovery Centers of America’s Kensington Outreach Video Named Best People’s Choice Telly Award in Non-Broadcast in the 45th Annual Telly Awards

King of Prussia, PA, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King of Prussia, PA – May 31, 2024 – Recovery Centers of America (RCA) announced today that its RCA Alumni Community Outreach-Kensington video has been named Best People’s Choice Telly Award in Non-Broadcast in the record-breaking 45th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. This year’s winners include Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, Mother Jones, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA), PlayStation Studios, and more.

This season, the Telly Awards chose to honor work that pushes the boundaries of creativity Beyond the Frame. Winners embraced new storytelling formats, engaged with emerging technology, and used classic techniques to feature diverse points of view, unlocking deeper layers of creativity, innovation, and meaning in this bold new era of video and television.

Kensington, a section of Philadelphia, is one of the hardest-hit areas in the country for drug addiction—a place where addicts often go to die. The award-winning video showcases RCA’s relentless efforts to create meaningful alliances with organizations that share its mission of helping individuals and families achieve lasting recovery.

“The alumni team works tirelessly to provide hope, support, and resources to those battling addiction,” said Jaye Rodenbush, Director of Alumni Engagement at RCA. “The video highlights RCA’s relentless dedication to creating impactful 12-step outreach efforts, supporting organizations like Savage Sisters with a shared mission of helping individuals and families achieve lasting recovery.”

"The caliber of the work this season truly has reflected the theme of going beyond the frame. Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues," shares Amanda Needham, Managing Director of the Telly Awards. "The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it’s actually making work, be that on television or TikTok."

The RCA Alumni Association provides a range of services designed to support individuals in their journey to recovery. For more information about Recovery Centers of America and our services, please visit www.recoverycentersofamerica.com.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America (RCA) is on a mission to help 1 million patients achieve lifelong recovery through evidence-based treatment for substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions – one neighborhood at a time. The RCA Care Model features a clinically proven, full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services at 11 world-class facilities in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast regions. RCA admits patients 24/7, accepts most insurances, and provides transportation, intervention and family support services when needed. RCA is proud to have several of its sites recognized multiple times in Newsweek’s America’s Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence. For inquiries or admissions, call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-572-2669).

Maureen Keown Recovery Centers of America 610.496.6290 Mkeown@recoverycoa.com