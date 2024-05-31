Passenger Car Accessories Market to Reach $903.8 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from $534.2 Billion in 2024
Desire for customization, technology integration, and safety enhancements contributing global passenger car accessories market growth, says Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global passenger car accessories market (乗用車アクセサリー市場)is projected to reach valuation of US$ 534.2 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.
In today's automotive landscape, personalization is essential. As people seek to imbue their vehicles with their unique style and functionality, the demand for passenger car accessories is on the rise. From sleek seat covers to high-tech entertainment systems, consumers are investing in accessories to tailor their rides to their preferences.
The customization trend not only reflects individuality but also contributes to the increasing sales of cars and their accessories. As the market continues to cater to the desire for personal expression on the road, both car manufacturers and accessory providers are experiencing a boost in sales and consumer engagement. In today's automotive market, customization reigns supreme as consumers seek to make their vehicles reflect their individuality and lifestyle. The demand for passenger car accessories is rising as a result, offering a plethora of options to personalize every aspect of the driving experience.
Customization options abound, ranging from stylish seat covers to sleek steering wheel covers and interior trim kits. These accessories allow drivers to tailor their vehicles to their exact preferences, creating a unique and personalized space. As vehicles become increasingly connected, there is a growing demand for accessories that integrate seamlessly with smartphones and other devices. Bluetooth-enabled devices, charging stations, and dashboard mounts for mobile devices are just some examples of these sought-after accessories.
Safety and security remain paramount for consumers, leading to the prioritization of accessories such as car alarms, GPS trackers, dash cams, and blind spot mirrors. These features provide peace of mind while on the road, enhancing both safety and convenience. In essence, demand for passenger car accessories underscores the desire for customization, technology integration, and safety enhancement in today's automotive landscape.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global passenger car accessories market is poised for significant growth, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% through 2034. In 2024, global sales of car accessories are estimated to reach $534.2 billion, and this market is expected to surge to $903.8 billion by the end of 2034. In North America, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the same period. The aftermarket segment is projected to hold a substantial 39.7% share of the market in 2024. Additionally, East Asia is expected to represent 32.1% of the global market share by 2034, highlighting its significant role in the industry's future expansion.
“Rising demand for passenger car accessories being driven by focus on personalization, integration with smart devices, and prioritization of safety features. This reflects a desire for enhanced driving experiences and security,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Industry Competition
In the dynamic landscape of passenger car accessories, the past decade has witnessed a surge in acquisition and expansion activities aimed at enhancing supply chain efficiency. Major manufacturers now offer a diverse array of customized accessories, tailored to meet individual requirements. The market is also witnessing the emergence of new manufacturers, intensifying competition.
To fuel further growth, industry leaders are investing heavily in research and development and the expansion of product lines, and engaging in strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and global expansion. Local manufacturing helps minimize operational costs, benefitting both manufacturers and customers. With key players like Westfalia Automotive and WeatherTech driving innovation, the passenger car accessories market continues to thrive amidst rising demand and competition.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global passenger car accessories market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (interior parts [electronic accessories {head-up displays, dashcams, rear backup cameras, radar blind-spot sensor kits, ambient lighting, others}, covers, knobs, car cushions and pillows, others], exterior parts [body kits {bull bars, bumpers, runner bars & steps, rocker panels, spoilers, others}, exhaust mufflers, exterior lights, roof racks, window films, chrome accessories, others]), vehicle type (compact cars, SUVs, mid-size cars, luxury cars), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
Car Wash System Market: (洗車システム市場) car wash system market, as revealed in the latest Fact.MR report, is valued at US$ 1.69 billion in 2023. Worldwide demand for car wash systems is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach a market valuation of US$ 2.63 billion by the end of 2033.
Automotive Gear Oil Market: (自動車用ギアオイル市場) global automotive gear oil market size is projected to be valued at US$ 3.59 billion in 2024. Worldwide demand for automotive gear oil is forecasted to increase at 3.4% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 5.01 billion by the end of 2034
