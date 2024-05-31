Electrify Expo and Volvo Cars Team Up to Support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation in the Fight Against Childhood Cancer

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo, North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, has partnered with Swedish car brand Volvo Cars to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), an American pediatric cancer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Since 2005, ALSF has helped researchers, scientists and doctors get closer to a cure than ever before, raising more than $300 million to fund over 1,500 research grants. This June marks the 20th anniversary of “Lemonade Days” and Electrify Expo and Volvo Car USA are uniting to support financially and bring awareness to the organization by hosting a lemonade stand at Electrify Expo’s stop in Long Beach, Calif. June 1-2 and welcoming local families selected by ALSF that are facing pediatric cancer to enjoy a fun-filled day at the festival.



“We are so honored to be included in the Electrify Expo as part of our longstanding partnership with Volvo,” says Liz Scott, Alex's Mom and co-executive director at Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. “We are grateful to them for using their platforms to raise awareness and much needed funds for research into safer treatments and cures for children fighting cancer.”

Lemonade Days was born from a vision by Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of 1. When she was 4 years old, Alex decided to host her first lemonade stand to raise funds for “her doctors” to help other children with cancer. Her initial stand raised $2,000, igniting a movement. With widespread support, she set a goal of $1 million, inspiring others to join her in what is now known as Lemonade Days, which takes place annually in June. Despite Alex passing at age 8, the tradition continued - now over $20 million raised - to support research, treatment and support programs for families affected by childhood cancer, embodying Alex's belief in the power of a lemonade stand to make a difference.

“Volvo Cars has been a believer in Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation since we pledged to help Alex reach her million-dollar goal over 20 years ago,” said Mike Cottone, President, Volvo Car USA and Canada. “Since then, we’ve been donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of every Volvo car in the U.S. to ALSF. Now with the help of the Electrify Expo we can share Alex’s dream with a new community so they can add to the fight against childhood cancer.”

“We are proud to partner with Volvo to support such an important cause and help spread the word about Lemonade Days,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “We are all about creating fun experiences for the whole family as we travel around the country, and we are excited to be a place where families can come together, even when they are going through incredibly difficult times.”

Following Electrify Expo at Long Beach, Volvo Car USA will continue to have a Lemonade Stand accepting donations for ALSF at each Electrify Expo for the remainder of their 2024 season.

You can support ALSF with Electrify Expo and Volvo by purchasing an EE ticket as a percentage of sales will go to ALSF, or hosting your own lemonade stand, or donating directly to help the cause at https://www.alexslemonade.org

For more information and to purchase tickets to Electrify Expo visit www.electrifyexpo.com. Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com.

About Volvo Car USA

Headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey, Volvo Car USA LLC (VCUSA) (www.volvocars.com/us) is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden (Nasdaq Stockholm VOLCAR B), providing sales, marketing, parts, service, technology, and training support to Volvo automobile retailers in the United States since the 1950s. Operations also include a manufacturing campus in Ridgeville, SC that underlines the company’s long-term commitment to the U.S. as a key market. In addition, VCUSA maintains offices in California and parts distribution and training centers across the country. More information is available on the Volvo Car USA media website: http://www.media.volvocars.com/us

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker “VOLCAR B”.

“For life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.” This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker by 2030 and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

As of December 2023, Volvo Cars employed approximately 43,400 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).

About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF)

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

