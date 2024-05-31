Pick Up Your FREE Moving Day Boxes from Polysleep at Matelas Bonheur in Griffintown

MONTREAL, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polysleep, the innovative local company renowned for quality mattresses, is thrilled to announce a special partnership with Matelas Bonheur to assist Montrealers on Moving Day. You can find Polysleep mattresses in 18 Matelas Bonheur locations across Greater Montreal.



In a unique initiative, Polysleep will provide free moving boxes at the Matelas Bonheur location in Griffintown, where their mattresses are available to try out, helping ease the stress of moving for local residents.

On June 3rd, between 11 A.M. and 1 P.M., Polysleep and Matelas Bonheur invite the community to come and collect between 3-5 free moving boxes per person while supplies lasts.

This initiative is designed to facilitate a smoother transition during the busy moving period in Montreal.

Event Details:

Date: June 3, 2024

Time: 11 AM - 1 PM

Location: Matelas Bonheur, Griffintown: 233 Peel Montréal, QC H3C 2G6

Offer: 3-5 free moving boxes per person

Join us at Matelas Bonheur in Griffintown and take advantage of this helpful offer to ensure your moving day goes as smoothly as possible.

For more details about the Moving Day boxes initiative and future events, please follow us on our social media channels.

This collaboration between Polysleep and Matelas Bonheur not only highlights the synergy between two prominent local brands but also underscores their commitment to supporting the community. By providing essential moving supplies, Polysleep and Matelas Bonheur aim to make the often-hectic Moving Day a little more manageable for everyone involved.

About Polysleep

Polysleep is a leader in the mattress industry in Canada, dedicated to creating high-quality mattresses and innovative sleep accessories to enhance the quality of life for its customers. Founded on the principles of comfort, support, and durability, the Polysleep brand is known for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to excellence. To learn more about Polysleep, visit https://polysleep.ca/.

About Matelas Bonheur

Matelas Bonheur is a renowned Montreal-based and family-owned retailer that has been offering a wide range of locally made mattresses and sleep products since 1985. Their mission is clear: to provide the highest quality products and personalized advice for dreamy nights. To learn more about Matelas Bonheur, visit https://www.matelasbonheur.ca/.

Contact info:

Victoria Bakos

Public Relations Manager

victoria@polysleep.com

514.629-4044

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ceb7a04d-5c56-4f64-a0c3-341b6dcbbed6