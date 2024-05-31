CoinW kicks off the summer season with huge sponsorship presence at three key Web3 events

Dubai, UAE, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW is kicking off the summer season by sponsoring three key industry events in quick succession, compounding the exciting advances of their global expedition trek. The Dubai-based global crypto exchange, which serves over 10 million users across 200 countries, has announced sponsorship of Coindesk Consensus in Texas, Money 20/20 in Amsterdam, and Proof of Talk in Paris.

With all three events taking place within a few weeks of each other, it marks a pivotal period in CoinW’s advances to inject its resources into the expansion of the CeFi and DeFi realms.

CoinW kicks off their presence in Texas, placing a booth in the main registration area of Coindesk Consensus. During the three day event, they will also continue their Expedition Trek series, which kicked off in Dubai back in March, and continued on to Hong Kong in April. With the aim of facilitating meaningful dialogue with the Web3 ecosystem, the third installment in Texas will feature key speakers from government entities, regulators, industry leaders, and other renowned experts.

CoinW’s 150m walkway at Money 20/20 (4th - 6th June) will engage audiences with one-of-a-kind football-themed challenges to propel their significant partnership with Andrea Pirlo . Sonia Shaw, the President of CoinW, will be sharing her unique insights on the European regulatory landscape during a panel discussion at Money 20/20. Titled “The State of Crypto 2024: The Battle for the Post-MiCA Market”, she will speak alongside Kraken’s Global Head of Banking and Payments, discussing strategic considerations for filling the gap left by Binance in the EU’s CEX market.

With MiCA’s full integration anticipated by the end of the year, Sonia’s presidential steerage will prove vital to CoinW’s continued expansion into Europe. As a title sponsor of the event, her expertise will be celebrated amongst the decorative collective of fintech enterprises also helping to mark Money 20/20 as a flagship event in the global calendar.



During the Paris-based Proof of Talk event, CoinW will co-host one of the most sought after side events in the city. Sonia will deliver an opening speech for the VIP Dinner party on the 10th of June, which will greet guests from the likes of Barclays, Visa, and Microsoft. The exciting opportunity will enable CoinW to capture the attention of the most influential Web3 thought leaders, media representatives, and other VIP guests.





