EMCORE's Chief Scientist Sergey Zotov to Present a Talk on the Journey from Tactical to High-End Navigation-Grade MEMS Accelerometers at the Joint Navigation Conference

Presentation Scheduled for Monday, June 3rd at 4:45 p.m.

Session E4: Inertial Navigation Technologies 2, Ballroom D, Northern Kentucky Convention Center

BUDD LAKE, NJ, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), the world’s largest independent provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, announced today that its Chief Scientist, Sergey Zotov, Ph.D., will present a talk titled "Unveiling the Nuances: A Detailed Journey from Tactical to High-End Navigation-Grade MEMS Accelerometers at EMCORE" at the Joint Navigation Conference (JNC) on Monday, June 3 at 4:45 p.m., Session E4: Inertial Navigation Technologies 2, Ballroom D at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

Over the last thirty years, EMCORE has established itself as a leader in the development of quartz MEMS-based inertial sensors and IMUs, renowned for their reliability and performance in all environmental conditions. For the fifth straight year, EMCORE has been invited to discuss its internal research which further demonstrates the clear advantages of quartz in navigation-grade accelerometer design and fabrication compared to other base [minerals].

This year’s discussion will focus on EMCORE's solution to reduce accelerometer noise (VRW) level to 0.1 µg/√Hz and achieve high-end navigation-grade performance over dynamic temperature conditions. In addition to the methods EMCORE has undertaken to achieve high-end navigation-grade performance, the presentation will also include examples of residual impairments to accelerometers that were initially hidden under the original noise floor and the techniques that EMCORE has adopted to overcome them.

Join us at the JNC to hear Sergey Zotov delve into the nuances of this journey and learn how EMCORE's advancements in crystal quartz MEMS accelerometers are shaping the future of navigation technology.

At JNC, EMCORE will showcase its comprehensive navigation & inertial sensing product line and be meeting with customers in booth #315, June 4-5. Highlights will include the TAC-450 series of photonic FOGs and IMUs, the TACNAV 3D inertial navigation system for assured PNT, and our new TAC-440 MEMS IMU, the world’s smallest 1°/hour IMU.

“We are continually demonstrating that our products provide progressively higher performance with lower CSWaP than competing alternatives and are looking forward to presenting our latest product solutions at JNC this year,” said Matthew Vargas, Interim CEO for EMCORE. “We welcome a deeper engagement with technical teams around the world to explore how our current and developing products can quickly advance guidance, navigation, and control solutions.”

For further discussion and specifications, call +1 866-234-4976; e-mail: navigation-sales@emcore.com; or visit us on the web at emcore.com.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of inertial navigation products for the aerospace and defense markets. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, and Lithium Niobate chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities all maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities Budd Lake and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com.

