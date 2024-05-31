Maryland Venison Donation Grant Program Seeks Partner Organizations

May 31, 2024

Funds available for processing venison donated to charity

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for partner organizations for the 2024 venison donation grant program.

Grant money is available to organizations to assist with the direct costs of butchering and processing deer with the resulting venison being donated to organizations that assist Marylanders in need.

A total of $25,000 will be awarded, and grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible grantees are county governments, municipal corporations, or any 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Applications for venison donation grants must be received by 11:59 p.m. on June 16, 2024. More information and applications are available on the department’s website.