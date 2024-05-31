Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,061 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Venison Donation Grant Program Seeks Partner Organizations

Funds available for processing venison donated to charity

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for partner organizations for the 2024 venison donation grant program. 

Grant money is available to organizations to assist with the direct costs of butchering and processing deer with the resulting venison being donated to organizations that assist Marylanders in need. 

A total of $25,000 will be awarded, and grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible grantees are county governments, municipal corporations, or any 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Applications for venison donation grants must be received by 11:59 p.m. on June 16, 2024. More information and applications are available on the department’s website. 

You just read:

Maryland Venison Donation Grant Program Seeks Partner Organizations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more