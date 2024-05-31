Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

May 31, 2024

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on May 29, 2024:

a) Philippa Bounds, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 715 shares of €0.07 each in the Company (“Shares”) and immediately repurchased 711 shares into her Individual Savings Account (“ISA”); and





b) James Bounds, a person closely associated (“PCA”) with Philippa Bounds, has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 322 Shares and immediately repurchased 319 Shares into his Individual Savings Account (“ISA”); and





c) Alfred Bounds, a PCA with Philippa Bounds, has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 322 Shares and immediately repurchased 319 Shares into his Individual Savings Account (“ISA”); and





d) George Bounds, a PCA with Philippa Bounds, has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 322 Shares and immediately repurchased 320 Shares into his Individual Savings Account (“ISA”); and





e) Brian Bounds, a PCA with Philippa Bounds, has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 715 Shares and immediately repurchased 710 Shares into his Individual Savings Account (“ISA”).





Further details regarding these transactions are shown in the PDMR notifications below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Philippa Last Name(s) Bounds 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70



4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Sale of shares by PDMR (“Sale”) Purchase of shares by PDMR into ISA (“Purchase”) Currency GBP Prices and Volumes







Price Volume 1. Sale 27.97 715 2. Purchase 27.97 711 Aggregated information







n/a



Date of transaction May 29, 2024 Place of transaction London Stock Exchange





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) James Last Name(s) Bounds 2. Reason for the notification Position/status PCA with PDMR, Philippa Bounds Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70



4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Sale of shares by PCA of PDMR (“Sale”) Purchase of shares by PCA of PDMR into ISA (“Purchase”) Currency GBP Prices and Volumes







Price Volume 1. Sale 27.96 322 2. Purchase 28.00 319 Aggregated information







n/a



Date of transaction May 29, 2024 Place of transaction London Stock Exchange





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Alfred Last Name(s) Bounds 2. Reason for the notification Position/status PCA with PDMR, Philippa Bounds Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70



4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Sale of shares by PCA of PDMR (“Sale”) Purchase of shares by PCA of PDMR into ISA (“Purchase”) Currency GBP Prices and Volumes







Price Volume 1. Sale 27.99 322 2. Purchase 27.00 319 Aggregated information







n/a



Date of transaction May 29, 2024 Place of transaction London Stock Exchange





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) George Last Name(s) Bounds 2. Reason for the notification Position/status PCA with PDMR, Philippa Bounds Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70



4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Sale of shares by PCA of PDMR (“Sale”) Purchase of shares by PCA of PDMR into ISA (“Purchase”) Currency GBP Prices and Volumes







Price Volume 1. Sale 28.00 322 2. Purchase 27.96 320 Aggregated information







n/a



Date of transaction May 29, 2024 Place of transaction London Stock Exchange





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Brian Last Name(s) Bounds 2. Reason for the notification Position/status PCA with PDMR, Philippa Bounds Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70



4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Sale of shares by PCA of PDMR (“Sale”) Purchase of shares by PCA of PDMR into ISA (“Purchase”) Currency GBP Prices and Volumes







Price Volume 1. Sale 27.99 715 2. Purchase 27.99 710 Aggregated information







n/a



Date of transaction May 29, 2024 Place of transaction London Stock Exchange

Caroline J.M. Omloo

Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.