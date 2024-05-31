Hisense South Africa Offering R1,000,000 in Cash and Prizes for its Hat-Trick Sponsorship with UEFA EURO 2024

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global home appliance giant Hisense is once again at the forefront of the world’s most celebrated football event, marking its third consecutive sponsorship of the UEFA EURO 2024™. This hat-trick partnership sees Hisense team up with legendary goalkeepers Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer for the 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign, bringing unparalleled excitement to fans across the globe.



Celebrating Excellence: Hisense’s Hat-Trick Sponsorship

As the UEFA EURO 2024™ approaches, the buzz is tangible, especially with Hisense South Africa unveiling a series of grand initiatives. Central to this is the 'Go Beyond Glory' campaign, offering South African fans a chance to win a share of R1,000,000 in prizes, including R400,000 in cash and R600,000 in Hisense products. This thrilling opportunity is available to those who purchase any EURO Cup 2024 participating product between 1 June and 30 July 2024. Simply message “Beyond Glory” to our WhatsApp line (076 573 9424) to enter and claim your share.

Engage and Win: The Golden Boot Campaign

To amplify the excitement, Hisense has partnered with Adidas for the ‘Find the Golden Boot’ initiative. Golden Boot Trophies will be strategically placed in the top 50 retail outlets nationwide. Fans are encouraged to visit these stores, snap a pic with the Adidas Boot Trophy, and post it on social media tagging @HisenseSA and @HisenseZA to win amazing prizes valued at R50,000 in Adidas gear.

A Legendary Partnership: Casillas and Neuer Join Forces

The ‘BEYOND GLORY’ campaign brings together two of football’s greatest goalkeepers: Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer. Renowned for their incredible skills and numerous accolades, these legends are set to add star power to Hisense’s initiatives.

“I am delighted to partner with Hisense and join the ‘BEYOND GLORY’ campaign, which celebrates the world’s best goalkeepers,” said Iker Casillas. “A goalkeeper’s winning reputation is built on reliability. I am proud to represent a company that is equally trusted by its customers for innovative technology that enhances their lives.”

A Commitment to Excellence

Hisense’s ‘BEYOND GLORY’ campaign not only celebrates football but also underscores the company’s dedication to pioneering technology and delivering top-notch quality. This third consecutive UEFA European Championship™ sponsorship provides an unparalleled opportunity for Hisense to connect with consumers globally, reinforcing its brand’s commitment to enhancing lives through innovative technology.

