Distribution Automation Market set to soar USD 39.71 billion by 2030 Driven by Growing At a CAGR Of 12.3%.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Distribution Automation Market size was valued at USD 15.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 39.71 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
Distribution automation refers to the use of various technologies to improve the efficiency and reliability of electricity distribution systems. One significant trend in the distribution automation market is the increasing adoption of smart grid solutions. These solutions leverage advanced communication and control technologies to optimize the operation of distribution networks, enhance grid resilience, and enable real-time monitoring and management of grid assets. With the growing focus on renewable energy integration and the electrification of transportation, utilities are investing in smart grid solutions to modernize their infrastructure and accommodate evolving energy demands. Additionally, the rising deployment of sensors, meters, and other intelligent devices across distribution networks is driving the demand for distribution automation solutions, as utilities seek to leverage data analytics and automation to improve network performance and customer service.
Another noteworthy aspect shaping the distribution automation market is the emergence of cloud-based distribution management systems (DMS). Cloud-based DMS solutions offer utilities greater flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional on-premises systems. By leveraging cloud computing technology, utilities can access advanced analytics, machine learning algorithms, and real-time data processing capabilities to optimize grid operations and support decision-making processes. .
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Distribution Automation industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Distribution Automation market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
GE, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xylem, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, S&C Electric Company, G&W Electric, Hubbell, Landis & Gyr, Itron, and other
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Distribution Automation market.
It has segmented the global Distribution Automation market
By Component
Software
Hardware
Field Devices
By Communication Technology
Wired
Wireless
By Utility
Public
Private
Key Objectives of the Global Distribution Automation Market Report:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Distribution Automation market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Distribution Automation industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Distribution Automation market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market
