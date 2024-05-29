Supply Chain Optimization and Intelligence Network Celebrates First Anniversary

Credit: iStock/thitivong

June 1, 2024 marks the one-year anniversary of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Supply Chain Optimization and Intelligence Network (SCOIN), a two-year pilot program to kick-start supply chain efforts across the country. Authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, NIST MEP awarded a total of $20 million for SCOIN to MEP Centers in each state and Puerto Rico.

This is an initial investment toward building more resilient, sustainable domestic supply chains through MEP assistance. A manufacturer’s success depends on providing quality products on time. To do this, it needs reliable, timely sourcing of resources and components. SCOIN is helping to identify needs, resulting in new MEP service offerings that help improve existing supply chain networks and fill supply chain gaps.

Officially launched on June 1, 2023, the SCOIN pilot program expands the scope of the MEP National Network™ from working primarily with individual companies to taking a more comprehensive approach to manufacturing supply chains. Through the SCOIN program, MEP National Network supply chain experts are:

Mapping the capabilities and interconnections within manufacturing supply chains

Scaling-up and enhancing the impact of supplier scouting services, which helps organizations source domestic products and expand their capabilities

Enhancing resilience and reducing supply chain vulnerabilities for manufacturers

Strengthening and revitalizing regional manufacturing ecosystems

Connecting original equipment manufacturers with small and medium-sized manufacturers

SCOIN enables broad visibility across supply chains. It helps manufacturers identify trends and vulnerabilities – and respond effectively. By implementing integrated supply chain strategies, U.S. manufacturers will be more resilient and better equipped to deal with disruptions. They’ll also be able to pivot and enter new supply chains if needed – increasing their competitiveness in global markets.

Anniversary celebration at Supply Chain and Advanced Technology Meetings

To mark the SCOIN program’s one-year anniversary, NIST MEP is coordinating with the Foundation for Manufacturing Excellence to convene supply chain experts from across the MEP National Network at the Supply Chain and Advanced Technology Meetings on June 5-7 in Greenville, South Carolina. In addition to celebrating SCOIN’s first anniversary, attendees will network, share accomplishments and best practices, and determine a path forward.

The meeting will be an opportunity for MEP National Network supply chain leaders from every state and Puerto Rico to:

Foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing

Participate in panel discussions and workshops to address challenges and explore best practices for SCOIN

Gain insights into the latest advancements in supply chain optimization and manufacturing technology

MEP Acting Director G. Nagesh Rao said, “I am proud of all that has been accomplished by the Supply Chain Optimization and Intelligence Network in its first year. As a former Chief Information Officer, I know and recognize the critical nature and impact of the American supply chain ecosystem. I look forward to continued success in year two of this initiative – as MEP Centers continue cultivating strategic partnerships, helping manufacturers identify potential supply chain vulnerabilities, and streamlining processes that support supply chain optimization. Helping address and fortify our economic and national security needs, MEP Center experts work with manufacturers across the country every day to increase resilience and strengthen domestic supply chains. These efforts help ensure that when a crisis occurs, small and medium-sized manufacturers will be ready and will continue to provide the American people with the goods they need.”

