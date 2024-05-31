Electronic Health Records Market to Grow at 7.7% CAGR, Surpassing $63.8 Billion by 2030

Electronic Health Records Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Electronic Health Records Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within Electronic Health Records.



𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $30,550.3 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $63,848.6 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 7.7% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030.



𝐁𝐲 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Allscripts healthcare solutions Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Computer programs and systems Inc.

CureMD Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Epic systems corporation,

General Electric Company

Greenway Health, LLC.

Meditech

Praxis EMR



𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

◉ Government Initiatives and Regulations: Policies promoting the adoption of EHRs, such as the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act in the U.S.

◉ Need for Efficient Healthcare Delivery: Growing demand for streamlined operations and efficient patient care management.

◉ Advancements in Healthcare IT: Technological innovations in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning enhancing EHR capabilities.

◉ Rising Healthcare Costs: Need to reduce healthcare expenses through improved data management and operational efficiency.

◉ Increased Focus on Patient-Centered Care: Enhanced patient engagement and personalized care through comprehensive electronic records.

◉ Interoperability Requirements: Growing need for seamless data exchange between different healthcare systems and providers.

◉ Aging Population: Increasing elderly population requiring more frequent and complex medical care.

◉ Chronic Disease Management: Higher prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating regular monitoring and detailed health records.

◉ Data Analytics and Big Data Integration: Utilization of EHR data for predictive analytics, population health management, and clinical research.

◉ Telemedicine Expansion: Rising adoption of telehealth services requiring integrated and accessible electronic health records.

◉ Patient Demand for Digital Health Solutions: Increasing patient expectations for digital access to their health information.

◉ Healthcare Infrastructure Development: Expansion and modernization of healthcare facilities driving the need for advanced EHR systems.

◉ COVID-19 Pandemic: Accelerated adoption of EHRs to manage patient data and support remote healthcare services during the pandemic.

◉ Improved Data Security: Enhanced security measures and compliance with data protection regulations encouraging EHR adoption.

◉ Global Healthcare Initiatives: International efforts to standardize healthcare practices and improve health outcomes through digital health records.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

On-premise Software

Cloud-based EHR Software



𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Inpatient EHR

Ambulatory EHR



𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Clinical Application

Administrative Application

Reporting in Healthcare System

Healthcare Financing

Clinical Research Application



𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Hospital

Clinics

Specialty Centers

Other End Users



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬

Electronic Health Records Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Electronic Health Records Market by Application/End Users

Electronic Health Records (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Electronic Health Records and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Electronic Health Records Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Electronic Health Records (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Electronic Health Records Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



