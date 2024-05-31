The European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are co-organising a two-day in-person training seminar on EU advocacy on 30-31 October 2024 in Brussels.

Objectives

Provide an introduction to EU advocacy on asylum and related migration issues

Introduce participants to EU policy-making and the role of the main EU institutions and actors working on EU asylum law and policy (with some reference to wider migration issues where relevant)

Provide an overview of the role of the EU in asylum policy and politics both inside Europe and in its external relations

Illustrate how EU policy can be influenced with reference to advocacy tactics and tools and through use of a case study

Sessions

Introduction to EU policy-making

Role and responsibilities of EU institutions and agencies working on asylum and migration

Basic introduction to the Common European Asylum System, including the Pact on Migration and Asylum, and the Temporary Protection Directive

Exchange with policy-makers and NGOs working on advocacy at the EU level

Developing advocacy skills and strategies

Participants

A maximum of 20 people will be able to participate. If necessary, participants will be selected based on information provided in the application form (i.e. previous advocacy experience, plans to influence at the EU level, geographic representation, etc.). Priority will be given to people with a refugee background, representatives of refugee-led organisations, and refugee advocates (self-defined) based in Europe.

Application

If you would like to participate, please submit a completed application form by Sunday 21 July 2024.

Logistics

The costs of participants’ travel and accommodation will be covered by the co-organisers. Participants will need to arrive in Brussels on Tuesday 29 October and be able to stay until the afternoon of Thursday 31 October.

Contact

For more information about this training seminar, please contact Begüm Dereli from ECRE.